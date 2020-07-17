ZEE Biskope celebrates World Emoji Day with launch of Emoji Lahariya

A plethora of emotions can be conveyed through a written message; however, humans are inbred to visuals. That’s exactly why emotions travelled through texts to a winking semicolon and finally to a visual representation of emoticons. While words communicate the message, emojis convey the feelings it carries. Expression of emotions has always been an integral part of any performing art be it music, dance or drama. Cinema especially is a classic example which rests on the pillar of genres like romance, drama, action & comedy. Rejoicing this delightful journey of emotions, ZEE Biskope presents its viewers with Emoji Lahariya – a category first initiative on World Emoji Day making it an occasion to remember. The two most popular concepts on the social media today are selfies and emojis. ZEE Biskope designed Emoji Lahariya with a perfect amalgamation of the two giving its viewers an opportunity to convey their self-expression through the lens of emojis.

Celebrating World Emoji Day, ZEE Biskope will launch Emoji Lahariya – a new Instagram filter on 17 July 2020, that is all set to take the excitement level up by a notch. Viewers would need to select Emoji Lahariya filter on their Instagram story screen and record a video mimicking expression of emojis displayed on the screen with the upbeat hook line of the channel’s brand song playing in the background. They can then share the video on ZEE Biskope’s Whatsapp number 8563856302 along with their full name and address. The closest and funniest matches from the barrage of videos received, will get featured on ZEE Biskope’s Social & TV platforms throughout the day on July 31.

Building up to the D-Day, the channel has initiated a teaser campaign on 10 July. This is supplemented by other emoji-led interventions like ‘Express Your Emotions’&‘Look Into The Eyes’. While the former is an interactive Q&A on quirky real-life instances that are expressed as emojis, the latter requires the viewer to look into the eyes of an emoji to play a video snippet from a popular Bhojpuri movie. World Emoji Day will also witness ZEE Biskope’s logo being recreated with Emojis across its social platforms. Just when you think that as the end of the celebrations, the channel has more happy emotions to share throughout the entry phase of the contest. ‘Emoji Scenes’ will have emoji integrated version of ZEE Biskope’s brand song and popular Bhojpuri movie sequences where relevant emojis will superimpose the face of the lead(s) matching the mood of the sequence. ‘Lovey Dubby Chat’ will involve a light-hearted, emoji driven, romantic conversation between a couple on a social messaging app leading viewer to channel tune-in. It’s truly going to be an Aanthon Pahariya Loota Emoji Lahariya time for viewers.

Speaking about the initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “Viewer engagement has always been one of the key priorities of ZEE Biskope. In times when parts of the region are going back to lockdown, digital happens to be an effective alternate media to reach out to our viewers real time. The channel has been consistently strengthening its virtual viewer connect through initiatives like #LahariyaChallenge, Talent Camera Action and now Emoji Lahariya. Complimenting the digital intervention with Television exposure not only excites the audience but even offers a multi-platform consumer connect opportunity for the advertisers.”

Speaking about the new Instagram filter, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope and Big Ganga said, “Emojis have become the new way of expressing emotions amongst millennials and the youth of today. At a time when netizens are critically mindful about the makeover of their online persona, curating a trendy and interactive Instagram filter perfectly paves way to uplift the social quotient of our young audience. With Emoji Lahariya, ZEE Biskope will mark yet another milestone in keeping up its promise of offering novelty to its viewers beyond the magic of movies.”

Being a channel that takes pride in knowing the pulse of its viewers, rejoicing World Emoji Day in true Bhojpuri style is an attempt to deliver an immersive and entertaining joyride to viewers on Instagram.