Zapr, PubMatic partner to expand addressability footprint for marketers in India

Media tech start-up Zapr Media Labs has partnered with PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, to make its audience data segments available across PubMatic’s publisher network in India.



Zapr uses best-in-class proprietary audio content recognition (ACR) technology to understand content consumption across TV and digital media for an audience of over 200 million users across India. Zapr’s deterministic profiling of audiences allows for more granular audience segmentation and targeting. These smart segments can be targeted across the mobile digital ecosystem based on their unique offline media consumption behaviour.



The partnership will enable media buyers to build integrated TV and digital plans by leveraging Zapr’s rich audience segments across all digital screens and channels -- including mobile, connected TV, and the open web -- on PubMatic’s premium inventory. The direct integration, via PubMatic’s Audience Encore, allows buyers to activate data at the supply level.



PubMatic’s Audience Encore is an audience data platform designed to improve how marketers and data owners transact by giving more control to the data owner and better ROI for the advertiser. Publishers with first-party data and data providers can simply upload their segments to Audience Encore, generate a Deal ID for single, recurring, or customized use, and then transact programmatically alongside premium PubMatic inventory in private or open marketplaces.



"There is significant adoption of programmatic advertising in the India market, where it has become an integral part of most brands’ digital plans. This collaboration with PubMatic will expand the accessibility footprint of Zapr’s unique TV and behavioural segments for agency and brand partners," said Bhavna Saincher, SVP, Revenue and Ad-Ops at Zapr. "Marketers can easily deploy their digital campaigns across 200 million profiled audiences to build scale on top of their media campaigns."



Zapr uses media consumption data to help brands bridge the gap across two screens. Using Zapr segments, buyers can:

· Extend the reach and impact of their TV plans

· Drive action-orientated engagement

· Reach under-exposed audiences

· Reach competitor audiences



Users are defined based on more than 200 attributes collected from both online and offline consumption behaviour. Audiences include parents, working professionals, OTT viewers, audiences behind paywalls, and many more. Zapr’s advanced ACR technology is built with a ‘privacy by design’ approach, and all resulting segments are privacy focused and deterministic.



"With Zapr data available through PubMatic’s Audience Encore, our clients can expand their media campaigns and reach new, highly targeted audiences," said Amit Yadav, Country Manager, South Asia at PubMatic. "The current festive season and IPL are a great time for brands to engage with consumers – this partnership provides an exciting opportunity to connect the dots between both TV and digital screens to drive better return on investment for advertisers."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)