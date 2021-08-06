YouTube paid $30 billion to creators, artists, media companies in last three years

YouTube has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies in the last three years, Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer, YouTube has said while announcing the $100 million Shorts Fund and other monetisation avenues for creators.



He also noted that YouTube laid the groundwork for this modern-day creator economy over 14 years ago with the launch of YouTube Partner Program (YPP). “In just over the last three years, we’ve paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies. And in Q2 2021, we paid more to YouTube creators and partners than in any quarter in our history.”



YouTube is investing in new monetisation options for creators beyond advertising, including Paid Digital Goods, merchandise, branded content and more. “Our shared goal with creators is to help them build robust and diversified business models that work with both their unique content and community of fans,” he said.



The YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100 million fund distributed over 2021-2022, has launched on 3rd August. “Each month, we'll reach out to thousands of eligible creators to claim a payment from the Fund — creators can make anywhere from $100 to $10,000 based on viewership and engagement on their Shorts. The Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is not limited to just creators in YPP — any creator that meets our eligibility criteria can participate,” Kyncl said.



He also mentioned that creators can monetise outside ads through YouTube Premium, Channel Memberships, Super Chat, Super Thanks, Super Stickers, Merchandise, Ticketing, and YouTube BrandConnect.

