YouTube for Android TV app crosses 100 mn installs on Play Store
Released in 2014, the app had achieved 50 million installs in May last year. It has doubled that number in just over a year
YouTube app for Android TV has surpassed 100 million installs on Google Play Store. Released in 2014, the app had achieved 50 million installs in May last year. It has doubled that number in just over a year.
It is pertinent to note that YouTube app comes pre-installed on all Android TV devices.
Recently, Google had revealed that there are over 80 million monthly active Android TV devices.
YouTube on Android TV allows users to consume gaming, fitness, movies, shows, news, learning and more on the big screen. Users can subscribe to their favourite, browse personal recommendations, and enjoy the largest library of 4K content.
