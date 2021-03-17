YouNeedCharacter opens CricketPang TV channel on Jio

You Need Character Co., Ltd. (CEO Minsu Song) has announced that the 'CricketPang TV' channel has opened on Jio TV, an OTT service by India's largest mobile telecommunication company with 400 million subscribers. Jio is owned by Asia's largest cooperation, Reliance.

The CricketPang animation that will air on the Cricketpang TV channel on Jio TV will be available to Jio subscribers.

Minsu Song, CEO of YouNeedCharacter, said, "With the opening of the exclusive CricketPang TV channel on Jio TV, we are pleased to service our work with other world-renowned channels that are being serviced on Jio TV. We expect that it will increase the awareness of the CricketPang brand. Also, due to the pandemic, family members are staying home and it has created an ideal time for the CricketPang animation to open.”

“In addition to JIO TV, other projects in India have shown results as well. Recently, the CricketPang brand has signed with Indian Cricketer ‘Ajinkya Rahane’ - the vice-captain of the Indian-test team, which has created a buzz. Also, the 'CricketPang Kindergarten APP' has over 100,000 downloads, and 'CricketPang TV' the official youtube channel for CricketPang has over 20,000 subscribers, with views exceeding 4 million. CEO Minsu Song said, "We plan to establish the value as a brand in a short period of time by entering various businesses and using marketing tactics such as airing on different OTT channels, celebrity marketing, educational apps, YouTube services, publishing, and licensing."

It has been announced that in addition to the English videos currently serviced on Jio's Cricketpang TV channel, Hindi and Tamil videos will be serviced as well.

