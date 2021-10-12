e4m-Xaxis Report to unveil insights, strategies for targeted advertising

The report on programmatic advertising will be virtually unveiled on 17 December 2021 – 2 PM to 6 PM

The Xaxis and exchange4media Programmatic Summit and the unveiling of the e4m-Xaxis Report will be held virtually on 17 Dec 2021 – 2 PM to 6 PM.

Digital marketing is growing at an unprecedented rate since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the details of the digital advertising spend, market strategy and impact are not yet available to the stakeholders.

The e4m Programmatic Summit and e4m-Xaxis Report 2022 aims to create an interactive platform for brands, advertisers, content marketers and Martech agencies to throw light on the pressing changes and greater effect on the programmatic ecosystem.

Programmatic advertising promises — better targeting, greater reach, real-time optimization that has never been bigger.

It’s an industry filled with discrepancies, impact and relevance. As the call for better clarity bumps up against their enormous potential, where does the programmatic market actually stand in 2022?

The e4m-Xaxis Report will help navigate the advertisers and digital agencies with technological insights, data-driven innovative strategies and trends in the ever-evolving market.

The report will cover crucial points like the current technology percentage split (mobile, pDOOH, desktop, etc.); post-pandemic market size with respect to investment, sectors, demographics and habits; challenges and opportunities of digital transformation; the impending cookie-less world; changes in privacy laws; impact of data laws on India; how integrated programmatic pillars can form a comprehensive programmatic strategy; OTT and media commerce; measuring success, case Studies with key advertisers; future of programmatic and expectations.

The event will see attendance from brand CEOs, CMOs, category heads, brand heads advertising, creative agency head, digital marketers, mobile marketers, creative and content heads from brands & agencies, entrepreneurs, digital professionals, web & mobile, strategists, business leaders, business developers, agency executives and their teams, as well as anyone else who operates in the digital marketing space.



For Speaking Opportunities Contact:

Emily Boral, emily.boral@exchange4media.com, +918433716877

For Sponsorship Opportunities Contact:

Ekta Sood – North - ekta.sood@exchange4media.com, +919873089929

Abhishek Bose – (Regional Manager Sales), abhishek.bose@exchange4media.com, +919833541322

Sneha Walke – (National Director Growth & Strategy), sneha@exchange4media.com, +919845541143

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)