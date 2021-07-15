With sports legends & journalists on panel, Sportskeeda gears up for Tokyo Olympics 2020

The countdown for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has begun, and the fans couldn’t be more excited. Widely considered to be the most wholesome showcase of the human spirit, the Games start in less than 10 days while adhering to all the necessary COVID-19 protocols. The world’s biggest sporting spectacle promises to be as grand as ever, with Olympians from multiple disciplines gearing up to do their best in Tokyo.

Sportskeeda, a multi-sport platform that recently claimed the No. 2 spot on the Comscore sports website rankings in India, with a rich track record of Olympics coverage and its work during Rio 2016 even being recognized by then Sports Minister Ajay Maken, is poised to bring users all the major action from the Olympics, yet again.

Fans are not being allowed to attend any of the events at this edition of the Olympics, so Sportskeeda aims to bridge the gap between them and the on-field action. It will bring its users the latest updates through a number of avenues like Medal Tally tracker, Live Blogs, Exclusive Videos, Expert Analysis, Feature Articles, SKLive video series, and much more. The experts’ panel at Sportskeeda will be composed of former Olympics athletes and sporting legends like Anju Bobby George, Srikanth Kidambi, Abhinav Bindra, Vijender Singh, and Somdev Devvarman, along with several seasoned journalists.

Speaking about the planned coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Games, Suromitro Basu, Sportskeeda’s Olympics Content Head said: "Olympic Sports content has always been a core part of Sportskeeda's editorial coverage, and we plan to engage our users with engaging content throughout the Games. A pool of top experts, journalists, and athletes will regularly bring out all the relevant narratives covering the whole gamut of India's contingent."

Sportskeeda also offers customized and innovative brand integration/advertising options on its platform, which would enable brands to reach out to a large audience during the event.

People all over the world have had to brave several tough setbacks during the pandemic, and that includes Olympics athletes who have spent their whole lives training for this moment. India’s formidable contingent of 119 athletes, with the likes of PV Sindhu, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Neeraj Chopra will be cheered by billions back home as they strive to attain glory at the Games. Sportskeeda wishes them all the very best for Tokyo, and the Sportskeeda team will be at the forefront, cheering for and celebrating their incredible feats.

Founded in 2009, Sportskeeda is the go-to platform for hardcore sports fans. It covers sports like Cricket, Football, Olympic Sports, Wrestling, Esports, Gaming, and a few others. The platform serves 200Mn+ readers annually and clocks 50Mn+ monthly users.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)