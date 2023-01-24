Why advertising-supported OTT is the future
Guest Column: Tejinder Gill, General Manager of The Trade Desk in India, inquires if an OTT model that is fully or partly supported by advertising gives consumers what they want
This time next year, we may well be watching advertisements on Netflix. The company’s announcement to offer a lower-priced, advertising-supported tier on its streaming platform came as no surprise to me. In 2018, it was predicted that the platform would eventually offer advertisements. And the reason for this is quite simple: the market for new subscribers is too competitive, and the race for great content is too expensive. The market for premium content on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms is expanding rapidly and consumers now have lots of options. They can choose between watching advertisements to access free content or paying more to watch advertising-free content. While subscription-based OTT streaming grew significantly during the pandemic, it seems like advertising-supported OTT streaming is the way forward.
In a subscription-based model, the effort to attract more users by producing more high-quality, original content entails high costs, which are directly passed on to the users through a hike in the subscription fees. This can lead to an erosion of subscribers, as witnessed in several developed markets.
Meanwhile, consumers around the world are demanding a premium library of binge-worthy shows without a hefty price tag. As subscription fatigue kicks in and purse strings tighten, it begs the question – will a subscription-based monetisation model survive in the long run? Alternatively, will an OTT model that is fully or partly supported by advertising give consumers what they want, while providing OTT platforms with a new avenue for generating revenues to continue creating great content?
We are seeing in price-sensitive regions like Southeast Asia that OTT platforms that are faring better than others are the ones that offer consumers both subscription-based and advertising-supported options. A recent study estimates there are approximately 200 million Southeast Asian users who stream 9.7 billion hours of OTT content every month. Southeast Asian consumers also have a healthy appetite for advertising-supported OTT content, with almost 89 per cent of users willing to watch two or more advertisements in exchange for an hour of free content. India, too, is an advertising dominant market. Elara Capital estimates that almost 63 per cent of India’s $1.7 billion OTT market is accounted for by advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) revenues.
Both in India and abroad, Gen Z and young millennials (ages 16 through 34) are the top audience segments for OTT platforms. These young audiences are often heavy users, consuming several hours of content per day. They are also trendsetters, and their tastes dictate the top trending OTT genres and content. To build long-term brand loyalties, both OTT players and advertisers will need to design and deliver campaigns in ways that resonate with these cohorts.
Considering that India has a fragmented OTT market, marketers need to leverage data-driven media buying tools to give consumers fewer, yet more relevant ads. The fact that Netflix and Disney are moving towards an advertising-supported model is proof that OTT has established itself as a credible advertising channel. With more advertising-supported OTT models, we can expect a notable shift in advertising trends, where brands will prioritize advertising in premium content platforms over user-generated channels.
Meanwhile, the core value exchange of the internet, where users can watch free content in exchange for relevant advertising, will still remain. This is no different from how content has been monetized for decades.
As viewers binge-watch their favourite series on smart TVs or mobile devices, a large percentage of them will likely pay for it by watching advertising. The more relevant the advertising is to the viewer, the more valuable it is to the advertiser and the OTT platform, and the more it can be used to fund great new content. For brands, advertisers, and streaming service providers, the game will be all about how quickly they can pivot to where the eyeballs are moving.
Higher priced Twitter subscription will have 'zero' ads: Elon Musk
The Twitter boss made the announcement after tweeting that the ads on the platform are 'too frequent' and 'too long'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk announced on Saturday that Twitter subscription models that are higher priced will be completely free of ads. The Twitter boss earlier tweeted that the ads on the platform are "too frequent" and "too big" and he will be taking steps in the coming weeks to address it. The more expensive plans will therefore ensure that users are not subjected to the ads on the platform.
Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
The majority of Twitter's revenue (90%) comes from the sale of ads. The platform has also been facing a massive drop in revenue post Musk's takeover and subsequent advertiser exodus.
The new business model for Twitter will be a paradigm shift for the platform, which has till recently depended on targeted ads for revenue. The mass layoffs at the organisation have also led to doubts about whether it will be able to function adequately on a reduced workforce.
Monetizing online is a big challenge for publishers and media industry: Pierre Petillaut
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Petillaut, Managing Director, APIG tells the audience about new European copyright laws and their impact
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 11:15 AM | 4 min read
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Pierre Petillaut, Managing Director, APIG spoke to Hemant Jain, the President and Business Head (digital) Lokmat, about the European Union’s new Copyright Directive 2019 and the Digital Services Act.
Through a detailed presentation, he explained the many challenges of newspaper circulation in a digital world.
Petillaut highlighted the challenges that newspapers are facing in France and across Europe. “The problem is clearly the business model. We have to manage this long transition between paper and digital while still being able to amortize the huge fixed costs of print newspapers. That's beginning to be a problem with a huge decrease in paper circulation, especially for the last 18 months with the price of the product skyrocketing in France and Europe.
"The price doubled for publishers, which is becoming unbearable. We have very strong constraints on the year 2023. We don't know how publishers will be able to cope with that double price. The other problem, of course, is the difficulty to monetize online. I spoke about digital subscriptions but the other big issue is the loss of advertising revenues," he explained.
Petillaut also went on to tell the audience how the new laws in Europe have impacted digital and news media: “COVID crisis accelerated things. We lost many copies, more during the crisis and people massively switched to online consumption of news. The point again is monetization. How do we fend for ourselves through digital? Probably, we collectively French publishers, bear responsibility for the fact that in the first place 10 or 20 years ago, we put a lot of free content online. We were synthesized by platforms to do so. But the problem is that the public now thinks that news is more or less free and that everybody can be a journalist with a smartphone. Take photos, write an article published on a blog on a social network or whatever."
For that notion to change, he said, readers should be convinced that journalism needs investment. "So, the very core of the journalism profession, a lot of people are not really aware of what it takes. So we have this work to convince the public that you should fund journalism, you should fund publishers. That's really a democracy," he emphasised.
He also explained how Digital Acts Services has affected the press in Europe. “We focus here mainly in this presentation on advertising revenues because that's what neighbouring rights are mainly about, but we could also mention a huge problem with terms of access to application stores, huge fees that you have to pay on the price of the subscription to the app store or to the Android store. Of course, it's not the topic of the day but an issue with freedom of the press, with the ability to write what you want on the platform. In France, we have very important concerns about the ability of journalists and publishers to write what they want on Facebook. So that's becoming a big issue, especially with Digital Services Act that has been adopted in Europe not long ago.
"To focus a little bit on advertising revenues, as you can see in 10 years, news publishers were almost cut in half while, of course, social networks expanded a lot. So, the reaction of the European Union in 2019 was to create these new neighbouring rights for the publishers. So, what was the point of this directive? Article 15 was creating the neighbouring rights and you also have this article 17, creating an obligation for platforms that use user’s content such as Facebook and social networks, for example, to ask for consent to write orders. This is also an important part because they could not escape the negotiation thanks to this article 17.”
Lastly, Petillaut discussed the laws and neighbouring rights and why it was a big victory for the industry. “Neighbouring right is the right that is going to someone who is not a direct author of an intellectual production, not a journalist, not a composer but who had this massive influence on the creation of the contents. So, in Europe and especially in France, it is granted to broadcasters, to music producers and now to press publishers. It was not an easy thing to do. We met a lot of opposition before the directive was adopted. The main opposition was from platforms. There was a huge lobbying effort from platforms to sell at a time, with vessels full of young people coming from all over Europe to save the internet, massive email campaigns to members of the European Parliament and so on. So, we had really war machine against the directive. So, it was really a true victory when it was lifted.”
Fair rules or added obstacles? Industry reacts to new social media guidelines
e4m quizzed influencers and agencies for their views on the Consumer Affairs Ministry's new set of guidelines that demand complete transparency from influencers and celebs
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 23, 2023 9:14 AM | 5 min read
In the age of influencer marketing, social media has turned into a great place for entertainment and discovering new products and services. With that said, it's also an unregulated space that can become a hotbed for consumer complaints and fraud if there's no transparency between influencers and their audience.
To make influencers accountable for what they promote, the Consumer Affairs Ministry released a set of guidelines on January 20, demanding complete transparency from influencers and celebs endorsing brands on social media.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs released the "Endorsement Know-hows!" in response to the rapidly growing digital world, where advertisements are no longer limited to traditional media like print, television, or radio.
"With the increasing reach of digital platforms and social media, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, there has been a rise in the influence of virtual influencers, in addition to celebrities and social media influencers. This has led to an increased risk of consumers being misled by advertisements and unfair trade practices by these individuals on social media platforms," read the official statement by the ministry.
“Today’s guidelines are aimed at social influencers who have a material connection with the brand they want to promote on various social media platforms. So this is an obligation for them to behave responsibly,” Singh told reporters.
According to Statista.com, as of 2022, the influencer marketing industry in India was valued at over Rs 12 billion. It was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent over the next five years. The industry's market value was estimated to amount to Rs 28 billion Indian rupees by 2026. Given the might and potential of the industry, it's imperative for governments to rein in the influencer space with the new guidelines.
e4m reached out to the influencer marketing fraternity to know their thoughts about the ministry's latest guidelines. Aman Sharma, VP, Influencer Marketing, Qyuki, said, “The common goal here is consumer safety so we think these are quite beneficial for everyone involved. These guidelines cannot work in isolation and will be imposed on all platforms where consumers access creator-made content.”
On a similar note, Shahir Muneer, Founder, and Director, Divo, said, “I foresee influencers and brands face the risk of consumers filing litigation if failed to do so with more awareness coming to consumers and also if influencers or brands fail to instil this. Brands and Agencies will have to ensure they comply, as a lot of influencers in the market are not legally savvy to know all these compliances, and will need their support to ensure they also do not fall into such risks.”
We also reached out to influencers to understand their reaction on the same, Neha Rohatgi, Influencer and content creator, said, “I think it is a great decision and this was really needed. A lot of people follow influencers on various social media platforms and in this day of social media, influencers play a great part in our choice of products and services.
“It will not affect the influencers who are honest with their influencers as they will never misguide their followers. However, at the same time it will put a leash on a few influencers who misguide their followers for their personal gains”, she added.
Many influencers have already started putting a tag on their content when it is promotional content.
Many times while collaborating with the brand, some influencers forget to mention that it's a promotion and even endorse products that they might not use in real life. With these guidelines, the ministry will educate consumers to differentiate between entertainment/infotainment and promotional content.
Speaking on the same, Jag Chima, Co-Founder, IPLIX Media, said, “Influencers will be more mindful of brand associations and will more than likely only choose those brands which they genuinely believe in so they can be honest about their opinions and experiences with products or services. To follow standard practices, influencers can ensure that they disclose sponsored content and partnerships in a clear and conspicuous manner. They should also be transparent about any material connections they have with brands.”
While Rohatgi said that an Influencer must check what he/she is promoting and should only promote what they actually will buy themselves. “For example, I am strictly against promoting gambling and betting apps or websites and will never promote such stuff”, she said.
But not everyone is on board. Some believe that the guidelines will muzzle creative freedom. Said a top social media marketer: “I think there are creative people trying to push boundaries, and the ministry and the associations just keep adding more boundaries. To me, these guidelines are just about a board of control throwing a fit about how they really don’t have control over an emerging medium. They are trying to insert themselves so they still stay relevant and in control.”
Unfair competition undermines role of free media in a democracy: Paul Fletcher
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia, shared insights on the issues that the News Media Bargaining Code should address, & more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia, spoke and made a presentation about 'Australia’s Law on Technology Platforms and News Publishers: Background and Analysis'. Fletcher was joined by Puneet Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Times, for a chat to discuss more on the topic.
Fletcher opened his session by sharing lessons from the initiatives taken by the former Marshall government in Australia to regulate the impacts of global digital platforms like Facebook and Google on the news media sector. Sharing the issues that the News Media Bargaining Code is supposed to address, Fletcher shared, “There were certain problems that we needed to address namely the market power of FB and Google in digital advertising. In every market that they operate, they capture very larger share and the revenue that it brings. Yet, the content that they use very successfully to monetize their advertising revenue is from the media companies that they are competing with. In our view, it was a serious competition policy problem.”
Adding more to this, Fletcher shared that it is also a problem of media policy. He said, “An adverse and rigorous media sector, producing hard quality journalism costs money and needs to be paid for. In most countries, privately owned media businesses, which generate much of their revenue from advertising, play a very important role in providing diverse sources of news which are not only reporting what the government would want to be reported. If incumbent news media business are losing advertising revenue to Fb and Google, they are becoming weaker financially, they employee few journalists, stories become shorter and less detailed and these media outlet start to go out of business.”
Tapping into the third very important problem that the News Media Bargaining Code is trying to address, Fletcher added, “It also undermines the very important role that the free and independent media sector plays in a liberal democracy. The work of journalists is important in holding up to public scrutiny, but if the commercial model which sustains the employment of journalists, is fundamentally eroded due to unfair competition then that means fewer journalists, reduced scrutiny of the government and a material reduction in the effective operation of the democratic system under which many democracies around the world operate.”
Joining Letcher for a chat, Jain posed a question to him on whether unfair competition flagged by him holds true for other large markets as well and is legislative action the only way to tackle it? Answering the same, Letched said, “We saw this as a competition policy issue. Competition is a good thing, it drives innovation and that in turn delivers better outcomes for consumers, but unfair competition is a problem and that is why most countries have a law in place for this. One of the lessons from our experience is that we need to have a look at these competition policies, especially in terms of policy response, if you determine that a policy response is justified.”
Digital news publishers must get a fair share of revenue from big techs: Apurva Chandra
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, the MIB secy said new publishers getting fair share of revenue is important for the growth of news industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:33 AM | 3 min read
Supporting the digital news publishers of the country, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, on Friday said that digital news platforms, who are the original creators of the news content, must get a fair share of revenue from the big tech companies who are the news aggregators.
Sharing his thoughts through a note at the first e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference held in Delhi, Chandra said, “Digital news platforms have in place a system of checks and balances to ensure correct and factual news is put out which is a good example of our self-regulation policy. However, there have been issues regarding the financial health of not just the digital news industry but the parent print news industry after the Covid pandemic.”
“For the growth of the news industry, it is important that digital news publishers who are the creators of original content get a fair share of revenue from the big tech platforms which act as aggregators of content created by others,” Chandra underscored.
He further stated, “If the traditional news industry continues to be negatively impacted, the future of journalism, the fourth pillar of democracy, is also hit. Thus, this is a question of journalism and credible content as well.”
He also noted that countries like Australia, Canada, France and the European Union have taken the lead through their legislature and are strengthening their competition commissions to ensure a fair split of revenue among the creators of the news content and the aggregators.
Chandra noted, “I hope that the deliberation in this conference will lead to meaningful suggestions in the Indian context. I also like to do what is in the best interest of all and act on the suggestions accordingly.”
Lauding the decades-long public service of news publishers’ body and its gesture to honour several digital initiates of the government, Chandra praised it for taking the initiative to hold DNPA dialogues on the pressing issue. He said that the government looks forward to their recommendations.
It is noteworthy that digital news publishers of India have been demanding a fair share of advertising revenue from the big tech firms like Google for a long time.
Digital news publishers association (DNPA), an umbrella body of 17 leading news publishers who also have digital editions, has even taken Google to the Competition Commission of India last year in this regard prompting the antitrust body to launch a probe. Google has always defended itself by saying that it already shares a significant amount of its revenue with digital publishers.
Journalism of the future needs strong code of ethics: Sukumar Ranganathan, HT
Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, delivered a keynote address on the topic ‘The Future of Journalism’ at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:44 AM | 3 min read
Journalism needs a new ownership model as the current model is broken and is certainly not going to work, said Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times on Friday. Ranganathan delivered a keynote address on the topic ‘The Future of Journalism’ at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. “The ownership model we have now might have worked in the past and for many of us, it may still be working, but it's broken and it’s not going to work any further. I think it's largely momentum that is keeping us going. We really need a new model”, he said.
Ranganathan put forth nine perspectives of journalism based on his experience and shed insights on how the future of journalism would look like. The first one being ownership, Ranganathan stressed that there is a need for a new ownership model, new management and leadership in journalism today, especially on the business side. "You have to manage a newsroom like a newsroom because that's how you build brands and the future of journalism is linked to that”, he added.
Speaking about the code of ethics in journalism, Ranganathan said the newsroom and journalism of the future need a strong code of ethics and the willingness to learn new technologies to adapt to the evolving digital landscape.
“You cannot function without a code of ethics, and this has to cover every aspect of journalism. Any newsroom of the future has to have its priorities right, which means it needs to decide what it needs to do. Journalism or the future will require journalists to learn new skills, they will require specialisation, they need to focus on data and how to deal with data, some will have to understand visualisation and coding among other things”, he added.
Talking about the importance of technology in journalism, Ranganathan said that journalism of the future has to be technology agnostic and it will have to adapt to whatever platforms come about. “The big mistake that we are making is that we believe the platform is journalism, but it's not journalism, because journalism remains at the core and the platform will keep changing”, he said.
The HT Editor-In-Chief further spoke about what kind of business model would work for new journalism. “Digital revenue isn't really as lucrative as existing streams of revenue for large newsrooms. I say this purely from the perspective of being able to sustain the newsroom costs that are required to produce high-quality journalism. You might be able to survive in a niche, and you might be able to produce very tabloid kind of stuff, but high-quality journalism costs, and will advertising alone work for it? Will subscription work for it? Perhaps it hasn't really worked in any significant way for anyone in India”. “Maybe we need a USO fund for journalism. Any tech company that wants to operate in this country should contribute to the US have fun, which can then be split among newsrooms on the basis of their circulation” he added.
Concluding his address, Ranganathan said that journalism of the future will have to be done out of newsrooms, that believe in fairness with all creators, internal creators as well as external creators, journalists, coders, visualizers, data providers, and external ones which are the freelancers.
‘It is our duty to not just protect but also nurture & grow the digital ecosystem’
Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman – DNPA, and MD-Amar Ujala, delivered the opening address at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:01 AM | 2 min read
The Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) is dedicated to promoting the growth of the digital news ecosystem in India, said Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman, DNPA and MD, Amar Ujala. He was speaking at the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference in New Delhi.
In his welcome address, Maheshwari shared that DNPA believes a verified news ecosystem is the fundamental pillar of our democracy and all efforts must be put to promote as well as nurture this ecosystem.
According to Maheshwari, DNPA was set up just to do one thing - promote the digital news ecosystem, promote the verified news culture and fight against fake news.
“We regularly share our collective experiences and inputs through our consultation papers. This has been done on various matters linked to the policy as well as the big tech industry. We also provide a constructive platform for an open dialogue between all the stakeholders in this entire ecosystem. We, at DNPA, believe we have to co-exist, but at the same time, our values cannot be compromised,” he said.
Maheshwari further shared that journalism has been at the heart of DNPA. “We are blessed to be a part of an industry that has the power to educate and empower millions of minds. We take utmost pride in our work and each one of us is linked to this industry in some form or the other. And it is our duty not just to protect but also to nurture and grow the digital ecosystem, just like we have grown the print and television ecosystems, and this is the reason why the DNPA was born.”
He shared more on DNPA’s goals: “We embrace and promote the digital innovations, which are helping to build our nation in a different way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India has been embraced by one and all. Every journalist, in fact, everyone who is a part of this digital media news ecosystem, and in fact, the news media ecosystem has a responsibility to change the ignorance that covers the world. I'd like to dedicate this day to nothing but the truth as truth is always the strongest argument.”
