White Rivers Media Bags digital mandate of Reliance Jewels

The agency aims to curate and create insight-led digital communication for Reliance jewels that resonates with their target audience

Updated: Dec 14, 2021 2:50 PM
White Rivers Media

White Rivers Media, an integrated creative digital agency, bagged the digital mandate of Reliance Jewels. The digital wing of the brand will now be led by White Rivers Media. 

In this partnership, White Rivers Media aims to curate and create insight-led digital communication that resonates with their target audience and creates an effective disruption in the jewellery market.

Reliance Jewels is among India’s top jewellery brands. Not only does it have a legacy of stunning jewellery, but it also is the go-to brand for millions of Indian families. White Rivers Media aims to create campaigns that entice their customers, digital properties that break the clutter & stand out during the festive seasons, and year-round content that is unique yet relatable.

“We have high hopes for this partnership. White Rivers Media has established itself as an unmatched digital leader with its diverse portfolio and adroit creativity. With this association, we aim to create effective communication pieces that act as a catalyst to generate our customer’s faith and trust in our brand as their ‘neighbourhood jeweller’ that delivers world-class designs”, said Anup Kondakundi, Head of Marketing, Reliance Jewels.

“Reliance Jewels shares a deep bond of confidence with their customers, which has accelerated their growth and established their position as a ‘family brand’. Through our association, we aim to achieve several moments of connection between the brand and the audience as an indicator of our success and the efficacy of this partnership”, said Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, White Rivers Media.

