What does it mean to regulate AI?
In this edition of TechTalk, experts talk about how challenging regulating AI can be, the ways in which regulation can work and how to ensure a balance of possibilities and risks
Over the last few months, Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a technology has seen a rapid pace of development and recognition. Industries all over the world are trying to make the best use of the tool, and that has gotten authorities to look into the dangers that AI brings with it.
Along with data protection issues, the fast-paced growth of AI has compelled authorities around the world to take actions to regulate it. China last week released draft regulations which said its tech companies need to register generative AI products with China’s cyberspace agency and submit them for security assessment before being released to the public. The European Union has come up with an AI Act that will govern anyone who provides a product that uses AI. EU lawmakers also called on world leaders to control development of AI systems like ChatGPT. France and Italy have voiced concerns about privacy violations related to Open AI’s ChatGPT. The United States, although has not officially set out a regulation, is seeking public comments on potential accountability measures for AI systems.
India, however, has said that it is not looking at any sort of regulation for AI for now. Regulating a technology as powerful as AI can be a tricky business. Experts in the field talk about what it means to regulate AI, the complex areas around it and if it’s a necessary business to attend to.
Regulation of AI can be challenging
Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India feels that before regulating AI, the authorities need to consider the potential benefits and the risks of AI, along with perspectives and concerns of various stakeholders. “The regulation of AI is a complex and multifaceted issue that involves many different stakeholders, including governments, businesses, researchers and the general public. On the one hand, AI has the potential to bring significant benefits in various fields, from healthcare and transportation to manufacturing and finance. On the other hand, there are concerns about the potential negative consequences of AI, such as biasness, job displacement and privacy violations.”
“One key challenge in regulating AI is defining what exactly AI is and what types of AI applications should be subject to regulation. Some experts argue that AI systems that pose significant risks to human safety or autonomy, such as self-driving cars and facial recognition technology, should be subject to stricter regulation than other AI systems.
Another challenge is ensuring that AI regulation keeps pace with the rapidly evolving technology. As AI continues to develop and become more sophisticated, new risks and ethical concerns are likely to emerge, requiring ongoing evaluation and adaptation of regulations,” shares Ruparel.
Talking about what authorities can do to find a way to regulate AI and help innovate at the same time, Ashray Malhotra, CEO of Rephrase.ai, says, “No one knows exactly what they’re setting out to build. They get down to it and, along the way, figure out everything that a particular model can do. So there’s no way to push the brakes on a particular niche development.” “What can be done, perhaps, is a government body that works with the same or comparable agility as AI companies, which can help regulate what’s good and bad. The key, again, would be to educate the members of this body not just about the intricacies of public policy but also about the immense positive impact that AI can have on humankind. That’s when such a body can bring balance and cater to both regulation and innovation.”
Need for mandates?
Speaking on recent safety measures published by Open AI and if companies need to give disclosures, Ashray Malhotra agrees that there should be a government-mandated structure of the right category of disclosures that the companies need to make.
He says, “This includes providing warnings and safety notes to the public about the platform beforehand, particularly in cases where the technology could have significant impacts on individuals or society as a whole. By being transparent and accountable, companies can help to build trust in their technology and ensure that it is used in a responsible and ethical manner. At the same time, user awareness that content can be manipulated is very important because it empowers individuals to make informed decisions about how they interact with the technology. So they can protect themselves, and make choices that align with their values. This, in turn, builds trust in the technology and helps prevent unintended consequences that may arise from a lack of understanding or awareness.”
Rajat Ojha, CEO Gamitronics, also believes AI must be regulated but it shouldn’t slow down the research, but make for more responsible use.
“We have already started seeing the signs of how AI is changing everything around us and also how Italy and other countries in Europe are banning particular AI tools. The problem is that advancement in AI is happening so rapidly that people are not able to quickly assess the opportunities and risks, so outright bans are happening.”
“AI must be regulated by the lists of high risk areas, set expectations of AI in those high risk areas and wrap it up in governance structure. Similarly for any new AI system to be deployed, the assessment to governance structure journey must be charted. AI Safety is as important (or more) as AI research and the amazing use cases it offers. I’m personally excited about the future of AI but I also understand that regulations should be enforced and should be done in such a way that AI research doesn’t slow down or create panic but just helps tech companies be more responsible,” he says.
Apple launches first India store in Mumbai, people queue up in large numbers
The store is in Jio World Drive at Mumbai’s upscale commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:43 PM | 2 min read
India’s first Apple store opened its doors on Tuesday with a swarm of people queuing up outside the store in Mumbai’s upscale commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
The store is in Jio World Drive—the mall owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.
So far, Apple has only sold goods and offered services in India via authorized third-party retailers, or through online portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.
Apple has been teasing plans for an India retail store since 2016.
The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023
According to media reports, the iPhone maker has also signed a lease agreement which prohibits about two dozen technology, electronics, and ecommerce brands from having any kind of presence near its store.
A day before the store opened for public, Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen in the company of several Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit Nene, A R Rahman and Raveena Tandon.
Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a picture with Cook in a restaurant welcoming him to Mumbai with the city’s special savoury snack ‘Vada Pav’ and penned a note saying, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav! #timcookapple #apple #applestore #mumbai #applebkc”
According to media reports, the company will pay around Rs 42 lakh per month for about 20,800 sq ft of space.
Following the steps of its Indian debut with the Mumbai launch, the Apple Store in Delhi will open shutters on April 20, at the popular Select City Walk.
According to reports, the launch day will see five percent more footfall than regular days at the mall.
The Apple Store opening in India marks a significant development in the world's most valuable company’s intentions for India.
Apple shipped nearly 7 million units during 2022, according to industry analysts—a growth of around 16% y-o-y (year-on-year) in a year.
Elon Musk plans to launch AI company to compete with OpenAI: reports
The company to be named X.AI
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 1:03 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk is planning to launch an artificial intelligence start-up, supposedly named X.AI, to compete with Microsoft-backed Open AI, according to reports.
Reports say that Musk incorporated a company named X.AI on March 9, of which he is the only named director. The company’s secretary is listed as Jared Birchall, the ex-Morgan Stanley banker who manages Musk’s wealth and is CEO of Neuralink. Igor Babuschkin, a Silicon Valley AI senior research engineer from Google’s sister company Deepmind has been hired to head the effort at X.AI, according to reports. Musk recently tweeted the letter “X” and sent social media into a frenzy. According to court records, he merged Twitter Inc with X Corp, one of his many holding companies with the same letter.
Musk holds top positions at Tesla and Twitter, along with being the founder of SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company. This move would push Musk to get into a further big development in the technology world.
Musk, along with a bunch of public leaders, signed a petition to pause the development of AI as they considered rapid development in AI a danger for the world.
Musk is also planning to use Twitter’s data for training the new company’s language model, certain reports say.
D2C ethnic wear brand Shobitam ropes in Vidya Balan as ambassador
The association is aimed at growing the brand’s connect with customers globally
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:49 PM | 1 min read
Shobitam, a D2C ethnic wear brand, has announced actor Vidya Balan as a brand ambassador.
Sharing thoughts on this partnership, Vidya Balan said, “I have been forever in awe of the rich tradition of Indian handlooms, and I am glad to associate with a brand that shares the same passion. Shobitam is a leading ethnic fashion brand and I love the beautiful sarees and ethnic wear that they offer to customers. As a brand ambassador, I am pleased to support the vision of Shobitam to work closely with our talented weavers to deliver unique creations with Silk Mark Certified quality to customers globally.
Together, we look forward to creating products which truly stand out in quality, variety, value, and service.
Talking about this association, Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder at Shobitam said, “We are excited to have Vidya come on board as our brand ambassador, as we look forward to growing our brand connect with our customers globally. Vidya is an influential icon who perfectly embodies the saree drapes and resonates well with the brand ethos of Shobitam, with her real and approachable persona. This partnership is an important milestone as we continue to build Shobitam into a cherished brand that stands for finest selections of ethnic fashion with exceptional quality, delivery, value and 5-star service.”
Podcasts allow empathetic communications
Guest Column: PR Strategist and podcaster Mamta Dhingra explains why brands should wake up to the many benefits of podcasts as a medium
By Mamta Dhingra | Apr 17, 2023 9:23 AM | 5 min read
Ask someone if they listen to a podcast, and there’s absolutely no way to predict their answers. Somebody could be an avid fan or not at all. Somebody would know of one from their memory – there’s really no in-between. What’s fascinating is to come across a marketeer and find out how little value podcasting is to them. Don’t trust me, trust these statistics: YouTube lately released podcast tools to all. YouTube worth $160billion approximately launching podcasting as a tool, Yes they have done their market research just fine. As per Statista, revenue in the Music, Radio & Podcast segment is projected to reach US$1,740.00m in 2023.
Podcasting; the underdog of the communications industry
Now, as a nation that’s widely exposed to radio since donkey years, the concept is not a whole lot new. It’s just re-packaged and ‘podcast’ as a term still sounds foreign to some. It is surprising because as per Podcasting, India is ranked the third in podcasting industry after USA and China. Approximately 150 million Indians will consume audio streaming, highlighting a huge opportunity of growth for podcasts currently, it states. The trend and affinity to podcasts emerged hugely during the pandemic, people found it easy to put it on and run around doing chores. So yes, the market is there and so are podcasters who are thriving but what it lacks is media attention. Media planners and buyers still don't consume podcasts enough and so the affinity to the medium is quite low, consequently leading to a slow uptake of podcasts in the media mix. Simply put, their understanding is quite nascent, they still don't know where to listen to a podcast.
Why does a podcast work as a great medium for brands? The reasons are plenty!
- Podcast consumers and listeners offer a niche category for podcast creators. They find an audience in people who are well aware of what they’re seeking
- They provide for ultimate brand integration because it reaches a targeted group of audience. The marketers know exactly who they are reaching out to, which makes podcasts the ultimate source for branding
- As stated in an article by Spiceworks, ‘A recent study from BBC, Audio: Activate, revealed that brand mentions within a podcast deliver a 16% higher engagement rate than the surrounding content — which is unique when comparing brand mentions in radio, which typically scores 5% lower than surrounding content.’
- Podcasts allow empathetic communications; it allows the brands to personalize the communications and after COVID this has become a huge 'focus' area for brands. As brand custodians, we need to a) imbibe empathy at the core of communications b) advise and educate the clients on why it will be profitable for them
A lot of the resistance towards accepting podcasting as an important tool also stems from our cultural response to accepting something new. Generally, Indians want risk-proof & guaranteed victorious investments. If it is in trend, it’s bound to work. But taking the risk as a first mover in the market, the resistance still persists. That doesn’t take away from some clients/brands who are experimental and not conservative.
Another challenge that is often brought to light is the reduced attention span in people. It is the era of visuals and ‘reels,’ but also, quality content. IF there’s one thing we have learnt today is not even Bollywood can do away with bad content these days, not even with humongous star power. The focus has to be exploring good content and focusing on the genres that will actually remain heavy on podcasting – majorly those that cover the 'how’s and why’s.’ Some such are Health & Fitness, Lifestyle, Luxury, Products, Financial Safety, Planning & Investments, Life, Motivational & Spiritual content integrated with stellar storytelling.
Podcasting Penetrating Regions
As reported by IAMAI and Kantar, about 351 million of India’s 692 million active internet users are in rural parts of the country and as per the report, ‘Internet in India’, there will be 900 million internet users by 2025 led by rural growth in India. With a penetration like this and easy availability to the internet, this doesn’t come as a surprise that it is helping the medium reach regional markets at a rapid rate.
Podcasts were earlier considered to be premium, something that only the elite would consume but that is a huge misconception. Many popular podcasters have shared that currently, there are more shows in regional languages other than Hindi and English and that they enjoy an audience in Tamil, Bengali & Punjabi consumers amongst other languages. Even if we check the figures at Spotify India, one of the top audio streaming platforms has content being created in 13 different languages. Further, the audience is slowly becoming habitual to long-form content.
Who would have thought?
We must be living under a rock to not realize the power of regional influencers. In fact, top brands are now investing in regional influencers to tap the non-urban markets. There is an undisputable surge of regional communicators who reach remote audiences and have the power to help brands take over newer, more loyal consumers.
Going by the words of Agith George Kuruvilla, Co-Founder & CBO at Ideabrew Studios, "Podcasts will be a bigger game-changer when actually the influencers will take to Podcast as a medium."
Fortunately, podcasting is spreading massively in the regional markets, as we’ve discussed above. And thankfully for us, regional influencers are the real MVP. So, it’s time we put 2 & 2 together, eat our own dog food as marketeers and unbound the great potential of podcasting – at the scale it deserves to be national.
The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com.
Open internet advertising opportunities have never been greater: Emily Yri
Yri, Vice President, International Marketing at PubMatic, talks about her new role, the opportunities ahead in the sector, and more
By Shantanu David | Apr 17, 2023 9:07 AM | 3 min read
Emily Yri, recently elevated to Vice President, International Marketing at PubMatic, has a new remit with the management of marketing for PubMatic in Europe and the Middle East, as well as running the APAC regional marketing operations.
“In my new role I am looking to drive further alignment between our EMEA and APAC marketing programmes and identify and support new opportunities for growth. Two areas I find particularly exciting at the moment are the opportunity for independent ad tech and the growing focus on responsible media.”
“As advertisers and publishers continue to actively look for alternatives to the walled gardens, and with ongoing antitrust activities playing out, the opportunity for open internet advertising has never been greater,” she adds.
Yri points out that the digital supply chain is evolving, as are the roles traditionally played by technology partners – publishers and buyers are looking for technologies that offer greater efficiency, more transparency and ultimately help them better compete. It’s a really interesting space right now.
“We just released a new whitepaper, The Supply Chain of the Future, which outlines how customer needs are evolving and what that means for our industry. Supply chain evolution, and the rise of independent, unbiased ad tech, goes hand in hand with something else that I believe is hugely important – responsible media,” she says.
The term “responsible media” encompasses multiple definitions for Yri. On the one hand, it can refer to how publishers, agencies and advertisers integrate environmental, economic and social issues into their business operations.
“But it can also include DE&I initiatives—such as a more multi-dimensional approach to behavioural targeting—or even consumer privacy. Responsible media has become an increasingly important issue for publishers, advertisers and agencies and the digital supply chain plays a crucial role,” she elaborates.
“Two more areas I think are particularly pertinent to the APAC market are mobile app and commerce media. Mobile app publishers in APAC are particularly well positioned to benefit from a growing trend of brand dollars flowing into the space,” she says.
Yri observes that for years, advertisers have used traditional channels, such as print and TV, to build their brands while relying on digital channels to achieve short-term performance goals. “But as people spend more time on their mobile phones – advertisers are following to drive business goals, including branding objectives. This is a huge opportunity for mobile app publishers in APAC – many of whom have lots of international traffic.”
Capturing global brand spend doesn’t just mean incremental revenue, there are lots of other benefits too. With no action required from the user, the brand ad experience is less disruptive than performance ads, making for a better overall user experience—a crucial benefit for gaming apps in particular.
“A less disruptive experience also means that users spend more time with an app, improving customer retention and improving their lifetime value (LTV). To access global brand demand, it is important for publishers to work with an SSP partner – like say, PubMatic - that has strong relationships and access to key media buyers in the desired markets,” concludes Yri.
Twitter to allow creators to monetize on the social media platform
Twitter will not get the cut of this money for 12 months
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Twitter owner Elon Musk has said that users on the platform can now monetize their own content through subscriptions along with long form text and hours-long videos.
Twitter will not get the cut of this money for 12 months, instead users offering the subscription through enabling a tab called “Monetization” will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy.
“We will also help promote your work. Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out,” Musk tweets.
This move comes after Twitter’s merger with X Corp and Musk’s moves on verification as he bumped up prices of Twitter Blue to $8. Musk has been trying to boost the revenue of Twitter as last year it faltered on its ad revenue.
In a Twitter Spaces live interview with BBC Elon Musk said that running Twitter has been "quite painful" and "a rollercoaster”.
In the new change for verified accounts, Twitter will now support tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting, accessible to Twitter Blue users.
Musk, however, did not give any further details on how creators will monetize their work.
Former Netflix India Marketing Director Shagun Seda joins Viacom 18
Seda quit Netflix India in December 2022 after a two-year stint
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 4:50 PM | 1 min read
Shagun Seda, former Marketing Director (Films & Series), Netflix India, has joined Viacom 18 Media as Senior Vice President & Creative Head, Marketing.
As per sources she will be heading the Marketing initiative at Jio Cinemas.
Seda quit Netflix India in December 2022 after a two-year stint. She had joined the streaming giant in November 2020 and was in charge of the overall marketing of Netflix's India content, brand and talent.
Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years, helming its creative department for the western region in her last role there.
She has also held creative leadership roles at TBWA\India and MullenLowe Lintas Group in the past.
