We intend to make our content moderation practices more transparent: Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has admitted that the micro-blogging social media platform faces a trust deficit and it is taking steps to build more confidence among stakeholders. He also said that the company intends to make its content moderation practices more transparent.



"I would love for us to be one of the most transparent and open companies in the world. I believe this will be a growing trend across all companies and organizations, both big and small. We intend to make our content moderation practices more transparent, give people more controls to moderate their interactions, enable a marketplace approach to relevance algorithms, and fund an open-source social media standard we call @bluesky," Dorsey said during the Twitter Analyst Day event.



While acknowledging that many people don’t trust Twitter, Dorsey said every institution is experiencing a significant trust deficit. "We’re not going to use that as an excuse. Trust is earned in many ways. Transparency, accountability, reliability, choice...and the list goes on. Focusing on improving these four will likely have the greatest impact. I feel we’re making a lot of progress with accountability by owning our mistakes and correcting, and reliability by following published principles and not wavering. However, we are lacking in transparency and giving people more choice and control."



Twitter Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust Vijaya Gadde said the platform's approach to content moderation is deeply rooted in an international human rights framework. "We seek to protect the health of the public conversation in a fair and consistent manner that is transparent to those using our service. And we believe all of this work is foundational to the continued growth of mDAU and revenue over time,"



He also noted that there is significant interest in content moderation policies and enforcement by governments around the world. "In 2020, we saw a broad acceleration in proposed legislation related to content moderation, privacy, and data protection. We expect that trend to continue in 2021 and we think it's important that you as shareholders understand our principles around these important topics which will be discussed and debated around the world for the foreseeable future."



Gadde said that Twitter will support forward-looking approaches to regulation that protect the open internet and universal access. "We support regional and global efforts to harmonize standards that provide for a global internet framework and protect free expression."



He said that Twitter believes that the regulatory debate needs to reflect how content moderation is now more than just leaving content up or taking it down "The fundamental question of how people find content and how it is amplified is more important than where and how content exists. It can no longer be seen as a binary debate. As well as the regulatory focus on content types and moderation systems, we believe it is essential that consumers are given more control over the algorithms that shape their online experience as part of a forward-looking policy approach. Twitter's decision to include such control on our home timeline highlights how users can be empowered without undermining the service."

