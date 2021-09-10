WarnerMedia's HBO Max tests subscription plans in India ahead of launch

WarnerMedia's video streaming platform is testing out subscription plans as it gears up to launch in the Indian market. The streaming platform has reportedly engaged market research company Nepa to conduct an online pre-launch survey in India.

As per a news report, HBO Max is testing three monthly plans namely ad-supported, mobile and standard. The ad-supported plan is available for Rs 69 per month, followed by the mobile plan at Rs 139 per month and the standard plan at Rs 329 per month. The mobile and standard plan are ad-free.



All three plans support five profiles. The ad-supported plan offers two streams, while the mobile and standard plan have one and three streams respectively. The ad-supported and mobile plans provide SD video quality, while the standard plan allows users to consume content in 4K. The ad-supported and standard plans will allow consumption on all devices, while the mobile plan will be restricted to mobile screen.



The annual plans will be available at Rs 1001 per year for mobile/tablet and Rs 1974/per year for all devices. Both plans are ad-free and will support five profiles. The annual mobile plan offers one stream in SD quality, while the standard annual plan allows three streams in 4K.



“We routinely conduct market research with consumers in countries around the world that test a wide range of possible offers and price points for our services. Those being reported that suggest a future launch of HBO Max in India are amongst many being tested and evaluated and do not reflect any current plans,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said.



In June, WarnerMedia had roped in Amit Malhotra as Managing Director for HBO Max in Southeast Asia and India. He will spearhead the potential future launch of HBO Max in India.



HBO Max is available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, as well as select countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The service will launch in Europe on October 26 with Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra being the first six European countries where the all-new streaming experience will be made available.



In 2022, HBO Max will become available in the following 14 additional territories as part of its phased global roll-out: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Additional territory launches has been planned for next year.



HBO Max features content from HBO , Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. Some movies and series on the platform include Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory.

