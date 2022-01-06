HBO Max ended 2021 with 73.8 million subscribers across the globe: WarnerMedia CEO

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has revealed that the company's streaming service HBO Max has added 4.4 million subscribers in Q4 to end 2021 with 73.8 million subscribers globally. The company had originally planned to achieve this target by the end of 2025.

"Today, we shared news that @HBOMax + HBO ended 2021 with approx 73.8M subscribers across the globe. Up 4.4M over Q3. This is well beyond the best laid plans we had at the beginning of 2021," Kilar said in a Twitter thread. "For context, the first projection shared in Oct 2019 for @hbomax and HBO was to be between 75-90M subscribers by the end of *2025*. We are almost a full 4 years ahead of that schedule/projection."



Kilar said 2021 has been a remarkable year for HBO Max + HBO as the video streaming platforms also exceeded both sets of updated subscriber guidance. He noted that the two platforms added 3 million+ more subs in the US than Netflix added in US+Canada in the first three quarters of 2021.



"The inputs driving the results are what really matter. Starting with the stories we chose to tell across motion pictures, series, docs + specials. Our creative partners and the @WarnerMedia team are extremely good at crafting the highest quality stories that resonate," he added.



Kilar noted that WarnerMedia had made a strategic decision to release WarnerBros simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max. "We made the decision to release our ‘21 @WarnerBros slate in both theaters worldwide and (in the US) on HBO Max at the same time. I’m very proud of how the team pulled together to make this happen. We empowered customers by giving them a choice in the middle of a pandemic."



He also pointed out that WarnerMedia decided to go for simultaneous release rather than shifting completely to streaming platforms. "We ensured cinemas had a steady flow of 18 major motion pictures (back to WW84), all supported with full marketing campaigns, in the midst of a pandemic…while others were selling many of their films to streaming services and/or removing them from ‘21 theatrical schedules."



Apart from content, the company also worked hard on HBO Max's distribution. "Another big input has been getting our distribution footprint complete + strong execution on tech and product. So much effort and innovation has been going into these areas. The new apps released to Roku, PS5 and Samsung are recent examples. So excited for what is coming ‘22."



In 2021, HBO Max added live sports for its subscribers in Brazil and Mexico. It has also acquired NHL digital rights in the US. "We also added live sports to HBO Max in ‘21 across Brazil and Mexico with Champions League. In ‘21 we secured 7 years of digital rights to @NHL games in the US. We launched an advertising supported version of @hbomax in the US in ‘21, which allows us to proudly offer a lower priced option to fans."



HBO Max expanded to 46 countries from one country in 2021. The platform is also planning to launch in India. "A final input to mention that contributed to these very strong @hbomax ‘21 results is the aggressive expansion across the globe (which continues). We went from HBO Max being avail in 1 country at the start of ‘21 to ending with HBO Max available in 46 countries. More coming," he stated.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)