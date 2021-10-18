Virat Kohli trolled for his 'Diwali Tips' in Pinterest ad

The cricketer came on the receiving end of outrage on Twitter after his post on Sunday

Teaming with Pinterest, Kohli shared a video on his official Twitter account about the upcoming festival of Diwali. The video is part of the Pinterest Ad campaign as obvious by the video and the hashtag he used for this tweet.

In the self-recorded video, Kohli says that this year has been difficult for people across the globe especially for Indians. Hence, we are all looking forward to Diwali. As Diwali comes closer, he will share tips on how to enjoy a meaningful Diwali with family and friends.

Sharing the video, Kohli wrote, "Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' - link in bio."

The link has two video clips in which Kohli talks about his favourite sweets.

As expected, his tweet went viral. While some Twitteratti hailed the player for his sweet and simple talk and trended “I stand with Virat Kohli”, some right wing Twitter users trolled Kohli.

They asked why he should share tips on a Hindu festival and questioned him by using the “Suno Kohli” hashtag.

A few people speculated that India’s most popular cricketer at present would talk about “avoid firecrackers” to protect the environment and asked why Kohli didn't share tips on Eid.

Noted writer Ashwin Sanghi too joined the bandwagon and trolled Kohli in his tweet: “Wonderful. Would also love your valuable input on Eid, Christmas, Yom Kippur, Gurpurab, Buddha Purnima, Muharram, Paryushan, Navroze, Shinto Matsuri, Dragon Boat Festival…”

Filmmaker Manish Mundra quipped, “Money is not everything !!! #notetoself” criticising the “ad” part of Kohli’s post that has gone viral due to massive trolling.

A user named as Skin Doctor, put forth the entire dynamics:

“India's per capita CO2 emission is approx 1.8 tonnes/yr.

A private jet (which Kohli-Anushka owns) alone generates nearly 6 tonnes of CO2 in just one 3hrs trip.

1.8 tonnes/yr vs 6 tonnes in a 3h trip!

Really audacious of this couple to preach about the environment at our festivals.”









A right wing user @CoolfunnyTshirt wrote, “Virat, can you and anushka publish a book of guidelines for hindus as to how they should celebrate their festivals like Diwali, holi, dussehra, janmashtami, shivratri, durga puja, ganesh chaturthi etc. I mean, what all things are meaningless and what all things are meaningful..”

Some netizens also opined that they do not need tips from anyone about how to celebrate Diwali.

A few of them spent time and dug out “old tweets' of Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma and called the couple hypocrites. In some tweets, she raised concerns about animals fear due to firecrackers but in another, she appeared to have ordered some non veg food.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)