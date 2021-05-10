ULLU launches family-friendly 2.0 version

To make the app more family-friendly, ULLU has launched a 2.0 version of the app that will include high-end content and also improve the in-app experience. The 2.0 version of the app has a ‘censor’ filter to let users choose the type of content they want to see which is known as ‘Censored Movie Programming’. Once the filter is switched on, the content will automatically switch to family consumption viewing, editing all the adult content out. It will also give a warning regarding consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, beeping out abusive language, and editing the violence and sexual content. They have further included a premium segment known as ULLU Gold which will showcase movies/web series starring high-profile actors & directors. There will also be a segment known as ULLU Silver which will have new movies (released till 6 months ago) which will be available on the platform. It will have an AVod model built for the consumers who don’t believe in spending on subscriptions. Additionally, the app will also be introducing a ‘RENT-A-MOVIE’ section which will be pay-per-click-per-view.

Commenting on the development, CEO and Founder of ULLU, Vibhu Agarwal shares, “The OTT segment saw a phenomenal growth last year due to the pandemic- and ULLU benefited from it witnessing a 220% growth, both in revenue and subscriber base. We now have 48 million users. With ULLU Silver, we hope to increase our subscriber base by another 40-50%. We don’t want ULLU to only be an OTT platform and hence we will soon be diversifying into Merchandise and telecommunication as well.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)