UK to form regulatory body to monitor tech cos like FB, Google

The United Kingdom has decided to form a body that will monitor companies like Facebook and Google, media networks have reported.

This regulatory body is likely to be formed by April.

The move is aimed at keeping a check on the way these firms were using personal data for personalised advertising.

A unit for this purpose will be set up under UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Britain has said that people will now have a choice if they want to watch personalised advertising or not.