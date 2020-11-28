UK to form regulatory body to monitor tech cos like FB, Google

The watchdog is likely to be formed by April and will keep a check on the use of personal data for advertising

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 28, 2020 8:07 AM
Digital

The United Kingdom has decided to form a body that will monitor companies like Facebook and Google, media networks have reported.

This regulatory body is likely to be formed by April.

The move is aimed at keeping a check on the way these firms were using personal data for personalised advertising.

A unit for this purpose will be set up under UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Britain has said that people will now have a choice if they want to watch personalised advertising or not.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Google Facebook Britain Competition and Markets Authority
Show comments
You May Also Like
jio

HITS now available for Jio users
17 hours ago

Google India

Google India posts 35% jump in revenue for FY20
22 hours ago

ipsos

71% Indians believe they have access to news from sources they trust: Survey
1 day ago