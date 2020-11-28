UK to form regulatory body to monitor tech cos like FB, Google
The watchdog is likely to be formed by April and will keep a check on the use of personal data for advertising
The United Kingdom has decided to form a body that will monitor companies like Facebook and Google, media networks have reported.
This regulatory body is likely to be formed by April.
The move is aimed at keeping a check on the way these firms were using personal data for personalised advertising.
A unit for this purpose will be set up under UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.
Britain has said that people will now have a choice if they want to watch personalised advertising or not.
