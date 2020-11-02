Twitter posts total ad revenue of $808 million, up 15% year over year

As part of the third quarter 2020 results, Twitter has reported 14% total revenue growth to $936 million and 29% jump in Average Monetizable Daily Active Usage to 187 Million

Twitter has announced financial results for its third quarter 2020.

“We have grown our daily audience by 42 million in the last year as people all around the world come to Twitter to find out about the topics and events they care about most. I’m pleased mDAU grew 29% year over year to 187 million, driven by global conversation around current events and product improvements,” said Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO. “We’re helping people find trusted sources of information by better organizing and surfacing the topics and interests that bring people to Twitter.”

“Advertisers significantly increased their investment on Twitter in Q3, engaging our larger audience around the return of events as well as increased and previously delayed product launches, driving revenue to $936 million, up 14% year over year,” said Ned Segal, Twitter’s CFO. “We also made progress on our brand and direct response products, with updated ad formats, improved measurement, and better prediction. We remain confident that our larger audience, coupled with ongoing revenue product improvements, new events and product launches, and the positive advertiser response to the choices we’ve made as we have grown the service, can drive great outcomes over time.”

Q3 revenue totaled $936 million, an increase of 14% year over year.

Advertising revenue totaled $808 million, up 15% year over year.

Total ad engagements increased 27% year over year.

Q3 net income stands at $29 million, representing a net margin of 3% and diluted EPS of $0.04. This compares to net income of $37 million, a net margin of 4% and diluted EPS of $0.05 in the same period of the previous year.

Average mDAU was 187 million for Q3, compared to 145 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 186 million in the previous quarter.