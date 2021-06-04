Twitter introduces its first-ever subscription offering in Australia, Canada

Microblogging platform Twitter has unveiled its first-ever subscription offering Twitter Blue. The service will be initially rolled out in Australia and Canada for a monthly price of $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD. The platform also clarified that the free Twitter service is not going away.



"This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it," Twitter said in a company blog.



Twitter Blue subscription offers features like Bookmark folders, Undo Tweet, and Reader Mode. Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customisable app icons for their device’s home screen and fun color themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support.



Bookmark Folders will allow users to better organise their saved content. With Undo Tweet, users can set a customisable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you’ve sent posts to your timeline. Reader Mode will make it easier to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.



"As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will get these features and perks for the monthly price of $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD. We will be listening to feedback and building out even more features and perks for our subscribers over time. As always, we’ll be keeping you updated as we progress right here, so be sure to check back in. For those of you in Australia and Canada, get your Tweet on and sign up for Twitter Blue! And be sure to follow @TwitterBlue to keep up to date with the latest and share your feedback," the blog said.



"We’ve heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don’t always build power features that meet their needs. Well, that’s about to change. We took this feedback to heart, and are developing and iterating upon a solution that will give the people who use Twitter the most what they are looking for: access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)