Twitter runs a full-fledged porn industry: DisinfoLab Report

The report also noted that personal data of users have been mined for criminal activities like "sextortion" to rape to the exploitation of minors

Addressing Twitter's inability to rein in pornographic content, DisinfoLab has compiled a report on its lax policy, which fails to keep a check on objectionable videos that can be easily accessible on the platform. Calling Twitter the "PornHub" of social media, the report said that videos of child pornography and even rape are available freely on the platform despite its publicised stance of "zero tolerance."

The platform has a plethora of NSFW content that range from webcam videos to offline services, said the report. Interestingly, no attempts are made to conceal the content, which are run blatantly under certain hashtags. Live pornography is sold on the platform involving a nexus of "service providers." The platform has been basically running "a full-fledged" porn industry, according to the report.

That many hashtags go back to as early as 2017 point to Twitter's inability to tackle the menace. DisinfoLab report also noted that personal data of users have been mined for criminal activities like "sextortion" to rape to the exploitation of minors, few of which have led to suicides, under the garb of these "services." The report highlighted "antisocial/anti-Indian" elements leveraging the "free porn" environment of Twitter to weaponise the content.

The psy-war on Twitter, particularly between Hindus and Muslims, have been affecting communal harmony in India, noted the report. The activity pattern -- termed as CIB (Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour) -- of such handles point to an organised campaign designed to disrupt social harmony. Despite such concerns, there has been no attempt from Twitter to take corrective actions.

The report criticised Twitter's total disregard for Indian laws and blind adherence to US laws, especially since India's IT Rules have strict non-tolerance for adult content on social media.

