Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO has sought data on the proportion of fake accounts on Twitter

Elon Musk has tweeted that he is putting the Twitter deal "temporarily on hold" due to pending details about spam or fake accounts on the platform. Musk has sought data from Twitter on the proportion of fake accounts.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

The Tesla CEO was reacting to a Reuters story that says "Twitter has estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter".

However, he has also posted that he is "still committed to acquisition".

Musk has recently said that one of his priorities was to remove "spam bots" from Twitter.

