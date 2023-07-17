Twitter ad rev down nearly 50%: Elon Musk
He also stated that his priority is to reverse the negative cash flow
Elon Musk said that Twitter has lost nearly half its ad revenue ever since its $44 billion (£33.6bn) buyout last October. "We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else," tweeted the Twitter owner.
Musk revealed that the company has seen a lacklustre June, but added that July was a "bit more promising." He also stated that his priority is to reverse the negative cash flow.
The company slashed its workforce by 7,500 in 2022 as a cost-cutting exercise.
The tweet comes at a time when Meta released its "Twitter killer" Threads, which saw some early promising signs.
SC to hear Google, CCI appeals in Android case on Oct 10
The court has asked all parties to make their submissions by October 3
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 9:01 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has said it will now hear the cross-appeals by Google and the Competition Commission of India in the Android case on October 10, media networks have reported.
All parties have been asked to submit the submissions and exchange them with other advocates by October 3.
Google has recently accused India’s antitrust body of ordering changes to its business model only to protect its rival Amazon.
During the CCI investigation, Amazon brought up Google's restrictions challenging the development of its Android fork called Fire OS, and Google said the watchdog unfairly relied on that in passing its adverse decision against it.
News 1st unveils AI-based Meta news anchor
AI Maya can converse in multiple languages but she will start by delivering news in Kannada on TV & Digital, the channel said
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 11:21 AM | 2 min read
“I AM FIRST OF A KIND”, says News 1st’s Maya
Meet AI MAYA, South India’s First Meta-Human News Anchor from News1st Kannada
AI is the talk of the town.
Brands across industries are adopting AI in different forms.
In tune with the times, News Media too is stepping up AI adoption.
News 1st, Karnataka’s Fastest Growing News Brand, has become South India’s First Regional News Channel to generate an AI-based Meta Human News Anchor.
She’s called AI Maya.
She can do everything a regular news anchor can. Question, debate and look the part.
And she’ll be on News 1st every day.
“News First is at the forefront of Programming and Technological Innovation. We’ve always been the first to adapt and adopt, be it broadcast technology, on air graphics software, program content or program names. So moving first on AI and integrating an AIbased Meta Human News Anchor into our broadcasting was only natural for us,” S Ravikumar, MD & CEO, News 1st Kannada.
It took News First three months to evolve, identify and create this impressive AI model for its viewers.
AI Maya is conversant in multiple languages. But for News First’s viewers she will start by delivering news in Kannada on TV & Digital. AI Maya is also ready to deliver news in English.
“We are looking for Maya to utilise machine learning algorithms to revolutionise TV presentation by a meta-human. We will be deploying this for news and special stories,” Maruthi SH, Editor-in-Chief, News 1st Kannada.
“This is just the beginning. Maya has delivered her first news bulletin and showcased her knowledge & linguistic capabilities in English and Kannada. We are now working on training her to deliver a more interactive programme soon,” S Ravikumar, MD & CEO, News 1st Kannada.
The MD & CEO of News First S Ravikumar has interviewed AI Maya to understand her capabilities and excellence in news presentation.
The question and answer session was aired by News First Kannada at 8:30pm on Thursday, 13th July - 2023.
A unique ASK MAYA daily show is in the works.
Viewers can pose their questions to MAYA via the dedicated WhatsApp phone number or email id provided.
The Top 5 viewer questions of the day will be answered by Maya at a scheduled time slot.
The team is working to make Maya more interactive to be able to answer questions in real-time and replace the traditional news delivery.
Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI
Musk has said this is part of efforts to build 'safer AI'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has launched an Artificial Intelligence startup xAI. The firm is reportedly a challenge to build an alternative to ChatGPT.
The startup will be led by Musk who has been voicing concerns about AI's potential for "civilizational destruction".
Announcing the launch, Musk, an investor in OpenAI, said this was part of efforts to build 'safer AI'.
"I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity," Musk was quoted as saying by news reports.
Twitter to share ad revenue with select content creators
To be eligible, a creator should be a verified user with at least 5 million impressions in each of the last 3 months
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 10:59 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it will share a part of its advertising revenue to select content creators on the social media platform.
The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said.
To be eligible, a creator should be a verified user with at least 5 million impressions in each of the last 3 months.
This comes in the wake of Meta launching its microblogging offering called Threads, which is being seen as a rival to Twitter.
Twitter owner Elon Musk recently hinted that Threads may be a a rip-off of Twitter, considering that the former's interface and controls are quite similar to Twitter.
Demands of striking Hollywood unions unrealistic: Disney's Bob Iger
Hollywood actors announced that they will join the ongoing strike by screenwriters, leading to the biggest shutdown in more than 60 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
Writers Guild of America who have been protesting against major studios for a fairer split of profits and better working conditions will be joined by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), according to media reports.
Hollywood actors announced that they will join the ongoing strike by screenwriters, leading to the biggest shutdown in more than 60 years.
American Federation of Television and Radio Actors (AFTRA) will also be reportedly joining the 11,000 writers who are protesting after talks with producers fell through.
Disney CEO Bob Iger, while attending a television talk show, gave his two cents about the ongoing strike and the SAG-AFTRA's decision to join in. "It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” he said.
“I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive," he added.
Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt reportedly left the premiere of the Christopher Nolan film in London on Thursday night as the strike was declared.
The writers and actors will be picketing against major studios like Netflix, Apple, Paramount, Warner Bros and Disney as part of the strike.
Google's Bard updated with Indian languages
Google has also announced new features and capabilities for its AI experiment
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:47 PM | 3 min read
Bard, an AI experiment by Google, has been helping people explore their curiosity, augment their imagination and ultimately get their ideas off the ground — not just by answering questions, but by also helping users build on them. Since its launch as an early experiment in March, Google has been including new features and capabilities in Bard, and today, the company announced Bard’s biggest expansion to date.
Bard is now available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. Starting today, Bard will be available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Google has also expanded Bard’s access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe. As part of its bold and responsible approach to AI, Google has proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators on this expansion. And as it brings Bard to more regions and languages over time, Google continues to use its AI Principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data.
Google is also launching new features to help users better customize their experience, boost their creativity and get more done, including the ability to add images in Prompts, Listen to Bard’s responses out loud, and easily adjust Bard’s response to be longer, shorter.
Starting today, users can listen to Bard’s responses in over 40 languages. This is especially helpful if users want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. Simply enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers. Users can also now change the tone and style of Bard's responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon.
To help users boost their productivity, Google is adding new ways to pin and rename conversations with Bard in over 40 languages. Now when users start a conversation, they’ll see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar. Google has also made it easier for users to share part or all of their Bard chat with their network. With shareable links, users can share their ideas and creations with others in over 40 languages.
Google is bringing the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard. Whether users want more information about an image or just need help coming up with a caption, they can now upload images with prompts and Bard will analyze the photo to help. This feature is now live in English (US), and will be expanded to more languages soon.
In May, Google moved Bard to PaLM 2, a far more capable large language model, which has enabled many of its recent improvements — including advanced math and reasoning skills and coding capabilities. In the past few weeks, coding has already become one of the most popular things people do with Bard. Google today introduced a new feature that allows users to export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is now live in over 40 languages.
40 gaming companies to be slapped with fresh GST demand notices: Report
The move could reportedly incur liabilities that may amount to Rs 10,000 crore for the 40 gaming companies
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
The Good and Services Tax (GST) authorities may initiate fresh tax demand notices to 40 gaming companies, said a news report. The news comes close on the heels of GST council’s decision to levy a uniform 28% tax for online gaming.
According to the report, the move could incur liabilities that may amount to Rs 10,000 crore for the 40 gaming companies. The authorities are also reportedly awaiting clarity from the GST council on taxing the gaming firms.
The decision to levy 28% uniform tax for online gaming is based on the interim report prepared by the Group of Ministers who together form the GST Council.
The report proposed a 28% GST on the total amount, including the platform fee. This means that GST will be applicable to gross revenue or the total prize pool.
