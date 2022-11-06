Tricity Today approaches Allahabad High Court against RNI

This digital media platform has challenged the existing policy of RNI in the High Court. 

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 6, 2022 7:19 PM  | 1 min read
Tricity

Digital media startup Tricity  Today has approached the Allahabad High Court against the Registrar News Papers of India (RNI). This digital media platform has challenged the existing policy of RNI in the High Court. 

Rakesh Tyagi, Editor, Tricity Today said, "We had asked RNI for the title to publish the newspaper about three years ago. RNI refused to give us the title citing their policy which came into existence after we applied. Not only this, hundreds of titles have been registered after us bypassing the policy on which our application has been rejected. This is the 'pick and choose' policy of RNI. Which we challenged in the court."

 "The hearing is going on in the High Court. We are confident that the court will give a good verdict for the media of the country and especially for the budding startups like us", he added.

