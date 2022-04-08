1,44,520 publications registered till March 2021: Anurag Thakur

Thakur said that the details of registered publications are published in the ‘Press in India (2020-21)’ report and are available on RNI website

The Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI) has granted registrations to 1,44,520 publications till 31st March 2021, Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has said in the Lok Sabha. He further stated that the details of registered publications are published in the ‘Press in India (2020-21)’ report which is available on RNI's website.

As per Section 19(D) of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, all the registered publishers are required to file an Annual Statement with RNI every year which inter alia includes details of publications made during the year. "It has come to the notice of RNI that a number of registered newspapers have not furnished their Annual Statements for the last several years," Thakur added.

Asked about the details of accredited journalists, Thakur said that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) grants accreditation in accordance with Guidelines for Grant of Accreditation to working journalists and other categories of persons at the headquarters of the Government of India.

State Governments, he noted, have their own norms and guidelines relating to the accreditation of media persons.

On the steps taken by the Government to check the attacks on media people in the country, Thakur responded by saying that 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India and State Governments are responsible for the prevention, detection, registration, and investigation of crime and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies.

"Central Government attaches highest importance to the safety and security of every citizen of the country including journalists. An advisory specifically on the safety of journalists was issued to States/ UTs on 20th October 2017 requesting them to strictly enforce the law to ensure the safety and security of media persons," he stated.

