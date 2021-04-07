TorcAI to create one-stop access to OTT media for better cost efficiencies

TorcAI’s advanced platform brings in a fresh approach to enhance ROI by combining transparency with control, says Rohit Verma, CEO of TorcAI Digital

Over the Top (OTT) media is one of the fastest sought-after media by Advertisers today. Due to increasing AD: TECH complexities, accessing the media, matching data is a big challenge from any advertiser. Using advanced Media Exchange “ION”, TorcAI is providing OTT media under one roof. This helps agencies to not only “IN-HOUSE” the TorcAI advanced Media Buying Tech but also get the best match and eCPM rates.

“A major challenge faced by digital Advertisers & Publishers today is that multiple non-transparent platforms bite into every ad dollar that advertisers spend and over 50-70% of the revenue goes away. TorcAI’s advanced platform brings in a fresh approach to enhance ROI by combining transparency with control” says Rohit Verma, CEO of TorcAI Digital.

“Current monetization methods tend to restrict revenue growth due to their uncanny dependence of third-party ad servers which are non-transparent and opaque. TorcAI brings in remarkable transparency on floor pricing, and winning bid. Publishers now will not be guessing the price of inventory and who bought it, a common issue. The platform’s sole purpose is to yield maximization for digital publishers” adds Raghavendra Agarwal, CTO of TorcAI Digital.

With this launch, TorcAI aims at creating a one stop access to OTT media and thereby leading to better cost efficiencies.

