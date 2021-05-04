TorcAI launches Anchor ID as a solution to counter Google’s cookie deprecation

This unique solution precedes the need for cookie syncing that enables targeting, retargeting, behavioral attribution and other critical benefits to advertisers and publishers

TorcAI announced today the launch of its innovative ‘Anchor ID’ a new type of AD ID based on the internet gateway and initially will make it available via its own media marketplace - the Ion. After years of research and development, TorcAI has built this unique solution which precedes the need for cookie syncing that enables targeting, retargeting, behavioral attribution and other critical benefits to Advertisers and Publishers. The Ad:Tech industry can continue to achieve better campaign performance and media monetization.

Rohit Verma, CEO, TorcAI says “Anchor ID is completely anonymised and does not reveal any personal identifying information. To save guard privacy, only consented users of publishers will be allowed access to the Anchor ID. This new technology has been developed with the aim to supersede browser-based cookies or App ID’s. The AD ID is persistent and deterministic”.

The TorcAI AD ID is developed to be fully privacy compliant. The AD ID is available on TorcAI’s own exchange with plans to subsequently make it available on all demand & supply pipes. TorcAI ID can also help all other ID graphs to enrich their accuracy.

Raghavendra Agarwala, CTO, TorcAI Says “Unlike in the cookie systems which were never reliable anyways, Anchor ID does not depend on changing policies of Google or Apple. This is similar to IP based identification. Technically Anchor is expected to derive its strengths from the way the Internet is structured, and our model is extendable globally.

Safari, Firefox already block third party cookies by default and Google is planning to block by the end of 2021. Without Third- party cookies, Ad Tech and Data companies will perform cookie syncing and therefore will impact almost 70% of digital advertising.

