Times Music & Triller announce global licensing partnership

Times Music's catalogue, with over 56,000 songs, is now available on the Triller app

Times Music and viral music video sharing app, Triller - announced their global licensing partnership. Times Music is a dominant market shareholder in Punjabi, Bollywood, regional and independent music and this deal would result in making Times Music's diverse repertoire being available for users of the Triller app, across the world.

All of Times Music's catalogue, with over 56,000 songs is now available on the Triller app, for its massive user base to use the music to create short-form content.

"Times Music's diverse catalogue and its dominating position in the Punjabi and regional marketplaces gives Triller a significant advantage to navigate the length and breadth of the country. We are very thrilled to have our entire library on Triller," said Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music.

“Times Music, one of India's leading record music labels represents the cultural diversity of Indian Music covering prime languages, among many others. As always our goal is to ease creations and move forward to offer our users with an even larger pannier of music to create and share content with freedom” said Raj Mishra, GM, Triller India

