THE QUINT records revenues of over Rs 24 Cr as listed company

THE QUINT has completed one full year of operations as a listed entity and recorded revenues of INR 24+ Cr. In addition, during the same period, it recorded an EBITDA of over Rs 7 Cr.

According to a press statement, the company saw a strong Q1 FY22 (June 21) performance with the revenues shooting up by 106 % as compared with corresponding first quarter - Q1 FY21 (June 20).

The quarter also saw the Company continue its earnings with an EBITDA level of Rs 2.36 Cr. It is a complete upturn in performance compared with the corresponding first quarter - Q1 FY21 (June 20) which saw an EBITDA level of Rs (3.16) Cr.

As another step towards growth & expansion, the company will undertake a detailed evaluation of the proposal to acquire the direct and indirect stakes in certain media operations founded and owned by Raghav Bahl and Ritu Kapur viz. Quintillion Media Private Limited, Quintillion Business Media Private Limited, Quintype Technologies India Private Limited, Owlet Films Private Limited, YKA Media Private Limited and Spunklane Media Private Limited.

