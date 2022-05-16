Adani Group to buy 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media

It was announced in March that the Adani Group was acquiring a minority stake in QBM

Gautam Adani's AMG Media Networks has acquired a 49% stake in Raghav Bahl's Quintillion Business Media, media networks have reported.

In March, it was announced that Adani Group was acquiring a minority stake in QBM.

According to reports, a statement from Adani Enterprises says: "The SHA and SPA record the terms of agreement with respect to the acquisition of 49 per cent equity shares of QBML by AMG Media and the inter se rights and obligations and other matters in connection therewith."

QBM runs a business and financial news digital platform called BQ Prime, formerly known as Bloomberg Quint.

