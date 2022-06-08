Sanjay Pugalia & Senthil Chengalvarayan join Quintillion Business Media's Board

Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of AMG Media, has joined as a Director and veteran business news journalist & broadcaster Senthil Chengalvarayan as an Independent Director

Quintillion Business Media, the entity owning and operating a business news digital platform in India viz. www.bqprime.com, today announced charismatic changes to its Board of Directors.

Pursuant to signing of the definitive agreements with AMG Media, the Board of Quintillion Business Media is privileged to welcome Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of AMG Media, as a Director.

Sanjay Pugalia is a senior journalist with more than three decades’ experience and has worked with several Indian and global news platforms. He has worked in print, television and digital space and has been part of many major launches in India.

The Board is also pleased to welcome Senthil Chengalvarayan, as an Independent Director.

Senthil Chengalvarayan, is a trusted name in Indian Business News Journalism. A doyen of the industry with over 35 years of experience, Senthil was the founding editor of CNBC TV18 and then the Editor-in-Chief of Network 18’s Business News Room. The Board is honoured and privileged to have Senthil Chengalvarayan, a veteran business news journalist and broadcaster, as an Independent Director.

Speaking on the new additions to the Board, Raghav Bahl, Chairman, Quintillion Business Media stated, “I am delighted to welcome two of my oldest and most valued colleagues to the board of Quintillion Business Media Limited. Many moons ago, in an earlier innings, Sanjay and Senthil had worked closely with me to launch India’s largest business news broadcast/digital network. In this innings, we shall recreate and surpass that magic, in a robust new investment partnership with the Adani Group.”

On joining the Board, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of AMG Media, stated, "I am delighted to join the board of BQ Prime. The team at BQ Prime has built an excellent, high- quality digital business news brand in a relatively short period of time. AMG Media Network will lend all its support to scale up this compelling offering. It’s my privilege to join hands with Raghav and Senthil once again to serve the business news consumers through this powerful platform.”

Quint Digital Media Limited and Quintillion Media Limited had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 13, 2022, to divest 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited to AMG Media Networks Limited. The closure of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

