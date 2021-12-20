'Video creates the right kind of impact when communicating any message'

A stellar panel comprising of industry experts including Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads, India & South East Asia; Karthik Shankar, Head of Digital Trading, GroupM, and Yogin Vora, Associate Director-Digital Marketing, Zee5, came together to discuss and deliberate on the topic of ‘Advancing Automation of OTT Advertising in 2022’ at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit’. The session was chaired by Gavin Buxton, Managing Director-Asia, Magnite.

The session began with Buxton pointing out that India is probably one of the most exciting markets when it comes to the growth of OTT. Diving deep into the topic, he opened the floor to the question of how the panellists have observed changes in the behaviours of consumers and advertisers.

Sahmey went first, saying, “There has definitely been a lot of change in how people use television and how they consume content on their device today versus what we might be privy to a couple of years ago. As you (Buxton) rightly mentioned, we have a little over 60 OTT platforms and a fair number of them are available on CTV devices. With the recent announcement of a pricing change, we can immediately see a switch in how people are now consuming content on television. What is equally important is linear TV consumption is kind of stagnating. It did take a big hit right at the beginning of the pandemic. We introduced TV Plus service at the onset of April and that has seen almost a 200 per cent jump in viewership from the time we started. So that revalidates that there is enough and more demand in how and what people are going to watch. So exciting time, shifting trends and we hope there is no more lockdown coming forward. But if there is going to be one, it will again change the way people use television at home.”

From the perspective of mobile versus television, Vora added, “We have many users who are using the Internet via mobile. So there is a huge opportunity there because if we talk about the 65 million estimated users using OTT via mobile or desktop, mobile will grow eventually.”

Buxton moved on to the reaction and responses of the buyers, and how they are embracing the change. Shankar elaborated, “I think you need to put the numbers in perspective and rank how we see this space evolve and how we buy and how we help clients buy efficiently. So, as of September, we have about 800 million wireless subscribers with almost 590 odd smartphone users. There are people who are actually consuming OTT content as we speak for this context and then short video content which is more on the go. There are roughly about 40 odd million connected TVs up and live and streaming. In fact, 80 per cent of all TVs sold are actually smart TVs. So, clearly there is an indication that consumer behaviour is shifting. And if you look at the overall creative that is getting used for media to communicate any message, video is the best because it creates the right kind of impact. We see a lot more investments going the video way”. He added, “So, we see the trend moving where the clients are actually asking for connected TVs and we can only see that trend grow really fast.”

