The love for big screen & magic of cinema will always stay: Raveena Tandon

Having proven herself for years on the big screen and now in the OTT world, actor Raveena Tandon spoke at length on her shift from cinema to streaming, evolution of the film industry from the 90s and much more at the e4m Play Streaming Summit 2022.

Talking about her shift from traditional cinema to OTT and how she delved into it, Tandon said, “I don’t think it is difficult for an actor or an artist to make a shift from the big screen to the small screen or to a streaming platform because my love affair is with the camera (speaking for myself). So when the camera and the character are given to me in my hand, and the minute action is said, it is me out there giving my best into that. For me, it is that connects with the audience that matters. As an artist, I am giving my best to the character that has been given to me and the way for me to reach to my audience is through that camera.”

Tandon further explained the changes in the film industry from 1990s till 2020s where she stated, “From the 90s to now in 2022, there definitely has been a strong evolution and I think it has only happened for the best. To an extent, they have always been a certain kind of competition to the cinema whether it came in a form of DVDs, VCDs or different channels opening up on television or the streaming services on different platforms are now mushrooming every single day. But I think the love for big screen and the magic of cinema will always stay on. The advantage is that somehow OTT platforms, including television to a certain extent, has broaden our horizons to different kind of cultures, shows coming from different countries and their traditions and stories and their way of storytelling.”

“It’s not necessary that a big name will definitely sell the film or the show. It also depends on the content. There are so many times when big names have been taken into a show unfortunately the show might have not done well or it hasn’t lived up to expectations but there can be many factors to that. For filmmakers, if they are making a show where they know that it is an established actor will bring credit on to the table and will be able to get into the skin of the character and give them what they want, then I think that it’s just an added bonus. So, it’s nothing that you can say definitely.”

