The guide to measuring marketing effectiveness

With a surge in usage, OTT platforms have become a very powerful source for advertisers to reach and engage new audiences. But how can brands measure the results?

The events of this year have affected businesses around the globe, but one thing can be said for certain: OTT platforms have seen a huge surge in both subscriptions and engagement. All around the world, more and more people are consuming content online, bypassing traditional intermediaries such as broadcasters.

The surge in usage has made OTT a very powerful source of reaching and engaging new audiences. OTT platforms allow for whole new dimensions of holistic campaigning, interactivity, and ad formats.

The question that remains, though, is how can brands measure the results?

The challenge

The measurement challenge is a huge one. When brands invest money into a marketing campaign, they will want to track the results of the campaign. It is important for them to know if a strategy is driving results that helps their business grow. The challenge with traditional methods like TV is the inability to accurately measure the output and quantify the value of the campaign. TV measurement methods have not been updated to offer advertisers the same speed, accessibility, accuracy, and transparency they enjoy with digital measurement tools. With TV advertising, brands do not have the ability to find out who watched the ad or interacted with it. But, with digital advertising, brands have the option to know exactly who and how many people are interacting with their ads.

The solution

One of the most significant benefits of having OTT advertising as a part of brand strategy is the ability to measure results. Brands choosing to advertise on OTT platforms can accurately track the results of their campaigns.

With the savvy measurement tools available, advertisers can gather rich insights on audience profiles, their content and platform preferences as well as give guidelines for communication planning and activation.

ZEE5, India’s no.1 ConTech brand, offers measurable results to the advertiser with credible third party partnerships such as MOAT - a standard verification across the digital industry that measures viewability of video and display ads, and Nielsen Digital Ad ratings (DAR) - a standard for digital ad measurements to implement advertising transparency on the platform.

Furthermore, ZEE5 uses proprietary consumer data platform to precisely identify segments and serve targeted ads based on user journey, platform engagement, insights and geo-tagging. Additionally, brands can measure brand lift to quantify the impact of their campaign on the brand.

As the advertising landscape continues to change, measurement becomes the key differentiator for brands to choose the advertising mediums. Advertising on ZEE5 not only ensures brands get their desired reach and frequency but also achieve it in the most optimum way and lowest cost with effective and accurate measurement and insights.