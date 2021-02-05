WWE wrestler 'The Great Khali' joins Unlu. The platform enables all fans out there to interact with their favourite celebrities.



Khali, an ex Punjab police officer also known as Dalip Singh Rana who comes from a humble background created history by becoming the first Indian WWE World champion. His inspiring journey from a small village to becoming an international name has inspired many.



The WWE icon, Khali didn’t just stop at wrestling, but went on to explore acting, modelling and now has become a major influencer in the field. He has appeared in several Hollywood and Bollywood movies besides being a part of various reality shows.



Unlu is a b2b and b2c platform which helps brands with celebrity endorsements at a fraction of price within a turn- around time of just 48 hours. With the addition of Khali in the Unlu family, the platform will target various sports and fitness brands for product promotions and endorsements.



Unlu is a fan engagement platform founded by Vipul Agrawal, Himanshu Periwal, Anurag Dalia and Akshay Pruthi that basically have different service lines such as celebrity shoutouts, Unluclass, brand endorsements etc. It allows both brands and fans to have an interaction with their favourite celebrities. Every week, Unluclass launches a new course conducted by top celebrities.



In the last six months, since its inception the brand has collaborated with over 2000 celebrities like Guru Randhawa, Saina Nehwal, Nupur Sanon, etc. "We are thrilled with Khali joining the Unlu family. Further we are planning on onboarding many more top national and international celebrities in the coming months for the loyal fans", says Co-founders Vipul Agrawal and Himanshu Periwal.



With their partnership with the international sensation Khali, Unlu has now reached international markets.

