The Great Khali and Mithila Palkar become unlikely BFFs in new Ferns N Petal campaign

Ringing in the Holiday cheer India’s largest gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) has launched a 3 film campaign with popular actress Mithila Palkar and former WWE superstar The Great Khali. The latest gifting campaign from the brand casts a spotlight on thoughtful gifting, underlining the fun quirky effervescent friendship shared by the on-screen BFFs duo Khali and Mithila who support each other, lift each other up, help each other to pick the perfect present for unique everyday occasions. From delectable birthday cakes, beautifully themed curated gift baskets to exotic blossoms all while scrolling through India’s favourite gifting platform - FNP. The 30 seconds brand films have been launched across digital channels, OTT platforms and will be supported through diverse TV and radio promotions in the coming days.



Produced by Good Morning Films and Directed by Afhsan Hussain Shaikh the 3 films are visually arresting with the unlikely combination of Khali’s big yet gentle presence paired with Mithila’s quirky fun vivacious personality.



Having pioneered the concept of sending flowers and gifts online in the country, today FNP has become a gifting behemoth, the largest in Asia & not just India with 400+ store footprint & 70% sales coming online. FNP offers thousands of gift choices across fresh flowers, yummy cakes, potted plants, curated gifts and personalized merchandise. FNP is also the pioneer in adding theatre & context to the gift delivery itself e.g. Midnight delivery makes it possible to be the 1st to wish/surprise your loved ones.



Sai Tota, Head Digital Marketing FNP commented "With more than 8 million happy customers, FNP has been the market leader for more than 2 decades in gifting. We felt it was time to talk about what's great about gifting on FNP - the ideal place to buy & send flowers, cakes, gift hampers, and personalised gifts and much more to your loved ones. The 3 film campaign aims to establish our main propositions that make millions of consumers come to us every year. After all, some special relationships need a special touch.”



Azazul Haque, CCO, Media.Monks who conceptualised the campaign said, “The brief was to establish FNP as a premium gifting brand with emphasis on what sets us apart from any other player in the gifting category. Like showcasing an array of exotic and unique flowers and bouquets, range of premium gifts beyond flowers and mid night delivery which no other gifting brand offers. Special offerings for special (Khaas) relationships was the idea that excited everyone in the team. Then to make sure the campaign stands out in the clutter we thought the special friendship between The Great Khali and Mithila will not just catch everyone's attention but will also be very endearing. FNP is all about strengthening such endearing special relationships.”



He further added “The special relationships or #KhaasRishtas shown in all FNP campaigns aim to be endearing, relatable & yet "visually attention grabbing", be it the earlier Anil Kapoor-Janvi Kapoor pairing or the visually disruptive pair of The Great Khali & Mithila. What's also interesting about the campaign is how the campaign depicts the Great Khali as a regular guy with a softer side who's worried about finding the right gift for loved ones...just like everyone else. Mithila plays his friend & helps him solve typical gifting related issues via FNP.”

