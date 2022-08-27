Ten digital evangelists decode the digital mantra at The Advertising Club’s D:CODE

The third edition of the annual digital review was held yesterday

Leaders from different digital domains spanning publishers, marketers, new age digital companies, and creative and media agencies gathered on 26th August at The Advertising Club’s third edition of D-CODE: The Annual Digital Review 2022 in Mumbai.

The evening kickstarted with Anshu Mor, tech professional turned stand-up comic turned compere for D-CODE 2022, who welcomed the attendees with a humorous anecdote narrating his real-life resignation story.

Welcoming the attendees, Partha Sinha, President of The Advertising Club emphasized how digital has become a game-changing medium for brands over the course of the last 10-15 years.

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative kicked off as the first speaker showcasing two case studies – The Protest March and Back Up Ukraine and prodded the audience to remember that we are still about people.

Michel de Rijk, CEO – APAC, S4 Capital presented the Tata Tea example done for Independence Day and emphasized how the integration of data, and content with technology enables agencies to create high-quality content overnight in just their own studio

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC articulated the vision and implications of the ONDC initiative for sellers, buyers, and every component and process along the e-commerce chain

Shedding light on the power of targeting and geolocation insights in campaigns, Gulshan Verma, CEO, Jio Ads enlightened the audience on the scale and solutions offered by JioAds

P G Aditiya, Founder of Talented took the audience through the 55 steps that were involved in creating the Cannes 2022 Grand Prix winner, The Unfiltered History Tour, and emphasized the benefits of a long client-agency relationship in creating path-breaking campaigns

Following this was Sidharth Shakdher, Executive VP and CMO, Disney+ Hotstar, who shared his thoughts on reversing the narrative of digital driving people apart by building a better consumer experience.

Mansha Tandon, Head, Consumer Marketing, YouTube India spoke about shaping creativity with culture and trends in the digital space.

Speaking next was Rizwan Bachav, Luxury & Lifestyle Influencer who walked the audience through his journey, learnings, and challenges in becoming an influencer.

Sharing thoughts on how creativity can build brands, Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom emphasized the need of being human in the age of digital transformation.

Concluding the review, Avinash Pant, Marketing Director, Meta spoke about the evolution of social connections and the exponentially growing metaverse space empowering meaningful experiences.

Addressing the evolving digital ecosystem at the third edition of D:CODE, Partha Sinha - President of The Advertising Club, said, “Digital marketing has gone on to become a game-changing phenomenon and the Advertising Club’s D:CODE is a testimony to our persistent efforts to create awareness and enhance the learning curve of the fraternity with insights and takeaways from the industry’s best digital minds. D:CODE has witnessed great case studies that have worked beyond the boardroom. As we move forward in this ever-evolving and competitive digital era, D-CODE will continue to become a significant platform with case studies that give profound experiences, transforming the way brand custodians especially approach their digital.”

At the third edition of The Advertising Club’s annual digital review, the 10 digital evangelists from the advertising and marketing fraternity shared key takeaways that brands and their digital custodians can make use of.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)