Team Pumpkin bags social media, performance marketing mandate for The Rooted Co.

Team Pumpkin, a 360-degree digital marketing agency, has won the social media and performance marketing mandate for Mumbai-based roasted muesli and granola brand- The Rooted Company. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.



The agency will create a communication strategy to take on a three-pronged objective which is to create awareness about granola -a niche market in India, and the newly launched brand and further increase their online sales. The account will be serviced by the Mumbai office of Team Pumpkin, read a statement.



The Rooted Co. founder Purvi Pugalia said, “Everyone knows for a fact that they need to consume healthy food. However, given our busy lifestyle, it becomes difficult to access food that is healthy, balanced and also convenient. Granola is a very recent entrant in the Indian market and hasn’t made it to the Indian palette yet. We have been doing great for the past 8 months, which is when we started the brand but now is the time to hit the pedal hard. That’s where Team Pumpkin comes into the picture. Their past experience in the F&B and retail industry, their understanding of the Gen-Y & Gen-Z audience, and their in-depth groundwork for the pitch were the deciding factors.”



Swati Nathani, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “F&B and startup brands are always exciting to work with. It comes with a scope for a lot of learning and creativity. The Rooted Co. has its heart in the right place, they know what they are doing and aim to change and disrupt the consumption pattern of the Indian audience. This is what makes us a perfect fit for each other as it aligns with our own goals and philosophy. Their Product, Place and Price are great and evolving. We are more than excited to help them with the last P.”



The Rooted Co. started operations in July 2021 and has a presence in both offline and online stores across India.

