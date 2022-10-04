Tata Play Binge partners with Gamezop

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) is introducing another entertainment vertical on Tata Play Binge. The OTT aggregation platform today announced its partnership with Gamezop, to provide its users access to 100 games on the platform. This development follows Tata Play’s endeavour to provide extraordinary entertainment experiences to its subscribers. Tata Play Binge users can enjoy these games on the platform: ad-free with subscription (which starts at INR 59) and ad-supported without subscription.

On the Tata Play Binge app, users will be able to play popular games, such as Boulder Blast, Bowling Stars, Bottle Shoot, Tower Twist, Bubble Wipeout, Carrom Hero, Ludo With Friends, Colour Chase, and City Cricket. This means that the games will work within the Tata Play Binge app with a single tap, just like videos, and will not need to be installed separately.

Gamezop’s games will be accessible through a dedicated tab – featured alongside Movies, Shows, and Sports – on the Tata Play Binge app. The companies will continue to work closely and identify opportunities to make gaming more rewarding for the users, along with replenishing the catalogue with new titles every quarter.

Commenting on the development Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play Ltd., said, "Tata Play Binge is an innovative offering with 17 OTT apps under one roof, and now we are adding another dimension to it with our partnership with Gamezop. We are on a constant endeavour to create experiences that is a cut above the rest. With this new development we want our users to enjoy the entertaining world of gaming under a unified platform with the click of a button. We want Tata Play Binge to be synonymous to all things entertainment and this step is a logical progression in the same direction.”

Ankit Saxena, Chief Revenue Officer, Gamezop added, “Tata Play is one of India’s most loved brands and we are glad to work with them in their maiden foray into gaming. This partnership will let us take Gamezop to households across the country. Our company has always pushed the envelope to bring quality casual games (through Gamezop) and quizzes (through Quizzop) for users, right within their favourite apps. With this strategic alliance, Gamezop will serve as the exclusive gaming center within the Tata Play Binge app and sit right next to major OTT platforms. We are big fans of Tata Play’s single-subscription-unified-platform vision and are excited to for users to discover the joys of casual gaming – without the need to install additional apps.”

Pioneering accessibility, availability, and affordability of digital entertainment, Tata Play Binge allows consumers to watch content from 17 OTT apps in 12+ languages for free or ad-free with a single subscription.

