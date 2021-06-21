Tarun Katial, Keertan Adyanthaya launch AI-powered platform Serendipity Media Technology

Serendipity aims to transform the way writers create content and how media platforms evaluate and choose relevant scripts for their audience

Addressing a void in the media industry, Tarun Katial, ex-CEO ZEE5 and Keertan Adyanthaya, ex-Head of Content & Communication for The Walt Disney Company APAC in Hong Kong, have come together to launch Serendipity Media Technology, an AI-powered platform that empowers writers, producers and entertainment platforms with relevant and suitable content. Serendipity aims to transform the way writers create content and how media platforms evaluate and choose relevant scripts for their audience.

Having successfully made a name for themselves in the broadcast and digital media space, and with collective experience of over 5 decades, the co-founders are also harnessing their own rich knowledge and deep understanding of the needs and requirements of media platforms as well as content creators and producers in creating and matching popular content with relevant audiences. The platform that they are creating will initially be launched in India and then rapidly roll out to global markets like the USA & UK.

The Media and Entertainment industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in India and expected to grow by 25% in 2021 as per a FICCI-EY report. Serendipity Media Technology will play an instrumental role in the end-to-end story evaluation by providing writers with information and intelligence that helps them create content that finds a right fit with the broadcasters or platforms, enabling producers to filter content as per the relevancy and provides an in depth understanding of audience psyche to the platforms.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Katial – Co-founder, Serendipity Media Technology said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new venture. Our goal is to provide writers with tools that ease the burden of content creation through a structured approach and AI assistance.”

Adding to this, Keertan Adyanthaya - Co-Founder, Serendipity Media Technology said, “We are excited about creating an all-inclusive platform that not only empowers and enables content creation, but understands audiences better. It will help us deliver sharply defined content with a higher success ratio for everyone in the value chain.”

The platform is expected to go live from mid-July 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)