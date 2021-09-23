Tappx acquires PlayOn Content

Tappx today announces that it has acquired PlayOn Content , a video generation and monetization platform. The acquisition will create a platform for global publishers which can generate, display and contextually monetize video content.

PlayOn Content supports media publishers to maintain video inventory using its proprietary video players. It currently operates in media brand portfolios such as HuffPost, Prisa Radio and Grupo Kiss FM in Spain, and Televisa, Grupo Expansión and Multimedios GLP across Latin America.

Tappx’s acquisition of PlayOn Content will enhance the platform’s audiovisual monetization offering by using Tappx’s contextual AV technology, Contextualize-It, as well as supporting its expansion into the UK, Portugal, LATAM and Spain markets. While the two companies will pool resources for sustainable growth and share insights on current and future products, PlayOn Content will continue to operate under its existing brand. Tappx and PlayOn Content first collaborated earlier in 2021 for Tappx’s launch of Contextualize-It; a contextual AdTech solution designed to analyze complex moving audiovisual content and deliver contextualized ads.

Announcing the acquisition, Daniel Reina, CEO at Tappx, said:

"PlayOn Content has developed a video player with innovative solutions that brings more video content to web publishers, which is completely complementary to Tappx’s solutions. By integrating the PlayOn Content player with Tappx’s monetization and contextualization solutions, we can bring much more value to publishers, allowing them to make important qualitative leaps in strategies for generating and monetizing video content.”





Jordi Sabat, Founder and CEO of PlayOn Content, added:

“In order to grow you have to know how to learn and how to be part of something greater. Tappx is a group which has enormous experience and reach, and I look forward to exploring the notable synergies in our business model and product roadmaps further.”



