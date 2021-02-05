Tandav Case: Allahabad HC grants temporary reprieve to Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit

In a major relief for Amazon Prime Video, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday passed an order stating that no coercive action be taken against Aparna Purohit, the OTT platform's India Originals head, till the pronouncement of the final order.



A Bench of Justice Sidharth reserved the verdict on her anticipatory bail plea while granting a temporary reprieve. Arguing on behalf of Purohit, her counsel submitted that the web series was only a work of fiction and there was no intention of the applicant to outrage the religious feeling of any community.



An FIR was filed against Purohit and the makers and actors of the web series in Rabupura police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar for alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in web series 'Tandav'.

