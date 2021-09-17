Taboola partners with Xiaomi to power recommendations on smartphones

Taboola today announced its partnership with Xiaomi on powering recommendations across Xiaomi’s smartphones with Taboola News.

Taboola News brings recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, including smartphone screens and web browsers.

Xiaomi will integrate these recommendations, as part of a long-term strategic partnership with Taboola, on the lockscreen of its more than 100 million overseas smartphones. Key among Xiaomi’s goals with Taboola News is the ability to provide consumers a positive user experience with its devices and offer quality content from publishers that keep users engaged.

“Taboola is a well-known name for providing high quality news content,” said Chan Liu, General Manager of Global Internet Business, Xiaomi. “Our customer base is diverse and lives across more than 60 markets, which means the ability to offer content catered to their interests is a powerful one. We look forward to leveraging Taboola’s large publisher network to give our users the best experience possible.”

“At a time when more people are reading news on mobile devices than ever before, we are pleased to partner with Xiaomi, a global technology leader,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “Their mission of making quality technology accessible to everyone is a noteworthy one, and lives well alongside our desire of making quality journalism ubiquitous. Our partnership adds Taboola News to millions of new devices and we are honored to have Xiaomi have placed their long-term trust in us to deliver a positive user experience for their customers.”

Taboola News creates new opportunities for engagement and revenue for mobile carriers, device manufacturers, publishers, and brands. Carriers and manufacturers use Taboola News to deliver personalized, relevant content to their users from Taboola’s global network of publishers, while tapping into new revenue streams. Publishers receive increased user traffic at no additional cost and advertisers have more opportunities to tap into Taboola’s massive reader scale to reach the right audiences.

