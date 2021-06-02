Taboola partners with multilingual news platform Oneindia

Taboola announced its exclusive partnership with Oneindia, a multi-lingual news platform that aims to connect people in their own language. The partnership will enable Oneindia to tap Taboola’s discovery platform and suites of products across desktop, tablet, and mobile web to amplify its audience engagement, monetization and capitalize on traffic.

Oneindia will be using Taboola’s tools across languages – English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Gujarati. With Taboola News, Oneindia will be able to feature its content to acquire new readers through exclusive touchpoints on devices beyond the open web to drive website traffic. Oneinida will also leverage Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed that allows its users to access numerous content they enjoy, including articles and video. The feed offers a similar experience to scrolling through social media networks, encouraging visitors to stay on the site longer by providing targeted, relevant content.

Taboola Newsroom will also empower Oneindia’s editorial team through its actionable insights about content performance in real-time. This will assist them to test the performance of headline, thumbnail, story placement and discover topics their users would be interested to read about from Taboola’s network.

On this partnership, Syed Ali - Head of Network Monetization, Oneindia said, “We are immensely pleased to partner with Taboola. With their immense expertise and product offerings, we will certainly explore new avenues to increase engagement, grow revenue and create great value for our readers. In today’s time, consumption of online content has drastically soared,and it is imperative to drive right engagements with the right tools. With TaboolaNewsroom, we will be able to optimize and plan content creation for driving better audience engagements. We look forward to new frontiers and a transformative journey with Taboola.”

Taboola’s technology and product offering help publications to drive engagements and consumers to discover content of their interest. Data from Taboola Newsroom identifies topics and news categories that have seen an increase in page view traffic. The insights help publishers create user-friendly content and improve website engagement.

