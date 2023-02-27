Taboola beta tests integrating generative AI like ChatGPT to its ad platform
The move will help revolutionise ad creation for advertisers
Taboola ann
ounced it is experimenting wit h integrating generative AI, in cluding ChatGPT by OpenAI, int o its ad platform. One application of the new technology enables advertisers to use AI to generate optimized ads, titles and content, to take their advertisingcampaigns to the next level.With this application, advertisers will be able to quickly generate multiple ad variations using natural language processing and machine learning, allowing them to choose creative content based on their queries with the ultimate goal of increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their campaigns. The AI-generated ads will also be optimized for high performance using data from tens of billions of engagements, which Taboola’s ads generate every year, ensur ing maximum impact and reach f or advertisers. The Company is also exploring other ways to apply AI to make its business more effective andefficient."We are thrilled to be experim enting with ways we can integr ate cutting-edge generative AI technology into our platform, including the highly advanced ChatGPT," said Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO of Taboola. "We believe AI technologies will revolutionize the way advertisers create and optimize their ads to drive pe rformance, providing them with additional tools they need to succeed in the fast-pacedworl d of online advertising."Taboola's new AI-powered ad cr eation tool is currently in li mited Beta testing with the go al of making it initially avai lable to advertisers later thi s year.
iTV Network launches new digital platform NewsX Telugu
The portal will have a real-time update of news from across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 10:42 AM | 1 min read
iTV Network has launched NewsX Telugu portal https://newsxtelugu.com. After successfully launching Kannada, NEWSX is now entering the Telugu market spread across two states viz. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The portal will have a real-time update of news across all sections- current affairs, politics, national security, entertainment, sports, health, and travel curated by some of the best content generators from the Telugu news media.
On this occasion, Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX said, “As a newsperson connecting with people is the number one priority. As a national network, being able to reach out to a Telugu audience and having a chance to tell their stories, here their views, in their language and bring them to a national audience will be a real privilege. NewsX is a respected and credible brand and I'm looking forward to this platform to serve India's Telugu-speaking citizenry."
Jayaprakash Ramaiah, Executive Editor, iTV Network, said, “With a promise to deliver ‘News, Not Noise,’ we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, NewsX Telugu. The website is launched with a special focus on the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with other interesting segments like entertainment, health, lifestyle and technology et al. We promise to bring news that is unbiased and fair-minded while maintaining independence and objectivity in our editorial policy.”
Surviving the algorithm: News publishers walk the tightrope as Google ‘updates’ hit hard
Publishers have been reworking their strategies after changes in the Google algorithm affect web traffic and revenue
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 27, 2023 9:42 AM | 5 min read
It's not only the entry of chatbots or a drop in mobile phone sales and data consumption that has dwindled the mobile traffic of digital news publishers in India, but also modifications in the Google algorithm.
Publishers have been experiencing a steep decline in their web traffic, and they are placing the blame on the changes in the search engine's algorithms.
The loss of ad revenue for news websites has come at a time when macroeconomic factors such as the global recession and focus on profitability for startups have led to reduced spends from advertisers in 2022, resulting in a decline in revenue for publishers.
Sriram Hebbar, VP & Business Head - Languages, Times Internet, says, “As per comscore, the web traffic of top 10 news publishers has declined by 14.7% on an average in the last 6 months. Google has released major Algo updates in 2022 which have impacted Search traffic across Publishers.”
Top 10 news sites include vernacular online editions of the Times Group, Zee media, ABP group, Aaj Tak, New18, TV9, Jagran News, OneIndia and Asianet.
The updates affected some English news websites as well as they slipped in rankings, however, some like Free Press Journal benefited. The new websites have been affected globally after the core updates, media reports say.
“Whenever a core update from Google happens, it surely affects the organic traffic. For us, both updates of 2022 gave an upward surge in traffic. Another core update has happened on 21st Feb. We will have to wait and watch to understand its impact,” says Abhishek Karnani, Director of the Free Press Journal Group and Vice President of India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA).
Some publishers also feel that increasing crime coverage and decline in data consumption in the country have also negatively impacted the traffic to news websites.
Both Google Discover and Search platforms are now possibly seeing a wide representation of varied small and niche players. This has impacted mainstream publishers significantly, Hebbar noted.
According to Hebbar, the recall of ‘Instant Articles’ by Facebook in 2022 has also disrupted a major traffic source for Publishers. Instant Articles was designed to provide publishers with an engaging offering for the users, he noted.
What were Google updates?
Google is the major source of traffic for major news websites. The tech major rolls out updates every once in a while. Some updates are small that can affect things like snippets but core updates can change traffic and bring the site ranking up or down.
“The twin major updates in 2022 have resulted in a massive change in the rankings of websites and content for most of the publishers. This shows how the tech giant can cause disruption in the news domain,” a news publisher said, requesting anonymity.
Google claims that its algorithm aimed to prioritize search results “based on originality and authoritativeness of the source”.
“Google’s technology analyzes news across the web to determine the top stories that will show up for everyone with the same language settings in a given country, based primarily on what publishers are writing about. Once these stories are identified, algorithms then select which specific content to surface and link to for each story, based on factors such as the prominence and freshness of the piece of content, and authoritativeness of the source,” the US-based tech firm said in a blog post.
This means original news articles with expert insights and original photography will be ranked high in search results.
“In some news experiences, such as 'Full Coverage' in Google News, we show related results from a variety of sources around a specific topic or story. These results are not personalized. In providing additional context on a story, we sometimes include links to videos, subscribed sources, fact check articles, and other types of content. Algorithms determine which content to show, and in which order, based on a variety of signals such as authoritativeness, relevance, and freshness”, it further states.
Publishers revising strategy
Indian news publishers are finding ways to generate revenue by other means, rather than depending on Google and social media traffic alone.
Initiatives around Newsletters, App adoption and Subscription play are steps in the direction, says Hebber, adding, “Publishers can explore going beyond metros, and have a concerted effort to tap audiences in Tier 2-3 markets by strengthening Hyperlocal offerings. This could potentially attract new users and retail/local advertisers.”
He adds, “The digital publishing industry will need to connect deeply with existing audiences to drive stronger repeat usage and loyalty on platforms. Also, reduce dependency around Social Platforms and build stickiness on Own and Operate (O&O) platforms.”
Some media houses, like HT group and Indian Express, are launching language editions of their news websites for additional revenue.
Karnani noted, “Our Social Media strategy is to give informative news and soft features as users do not want negative/crime on that platform. Our focus has been to fight the fake news and we have been very consciously working on this. We are also aiming to promote more engagement on our App. FPJ is on almost all the major news platforms and aggregators.”
How AI marketing tools can help SMEs & start-ups take the big leap
In today’s edition of e4m TechTalk, we explore the untapped potential of technology by SMEs and start-ups in India and what tools will help them reach maximum audience
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 27, 2023 8:53 AM | 7 min read
Technology has created an ocean of opportunities in the advertising and marketing world as every day, by every minute, there is a new idea, a new innovation happening. Be it the world of artificial intelligence, virtual reality or automation, every day there is something new to be worked with. These tools are even more integral for small-sized businesses and startups who can use them to get the recognition and reach the masses before their competition. But are they using it to their full capacity? We asked a few experts.
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues, believes there is a slow growth in terms of adopting technology by India’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s) and they are still stuck on traditional methods of advertising. “While many are adopting an extremely dynamic, aggressive, and bold approach towards digital, a significant percentage of SMEs in India continue to rely on traditional marketing methods due to lack of awareness. The success of new-age, digital-first brands like Mamaearth, Plum Goodness, and Wow Skin Science, is encouraging more small businesses to proactively embrace digital marketing tools.”
McKinsey, in one of it reports titled Digital India: technology to transform a connected nation, said “Our survey found 70 per cent of small businesses use their own websites to reach clients, compared with 82 per cent of big companies. Small businesses are less likely than big companies to buy display ads on the web (37 per cent versus 66 per cent), but they are ahead of big companies in connecting with customers via social media, and more likely to use search-engine optimization.” So there is a disparity, but there are also certain spaces where smaller businesses are focusing more on.
“There is a heavy dependency on social media and platforms like WhatsApp to push out offers and promotions but there is little effort put into content,” Rajat Ojha, CEO, Gamitronics and Partynite Metaverse says, as he explains that certain companies need to scale up their digital marketing skills to keep the revenue coming. “Also, among B2B companies, digital marketing is very under-explored. They are more traditional and archaic in their approach to marketing. This will have to change if they need to scale up and reach a larger audience base because every company and brand needs to build their image and marketing is not always about revenue. If the right noise is made, then the revenue will eventually flow in.”
Startups in India have seen a massive growth over the last few years as an increase in funding gave tremendous boost to entrepreneurs to grow their trade. Small-sized businesses, on the other hand, had two tough pandemic years but awareness and government boost seem to have molded them up towards a better recovery. However, use of technology to advance their marketing skills is the need of the hour for these businesses. Recognition, leadership and business can only come from better use of technology that is available in vast numbers.
Use of technology: Quantity or quality?
Rajat Ojha believes it is the use of the technology that matters more than what you are using. “I feel in this case it is not so much about using the technology, it is really about how they are using it? Social Media usage for brands, companies will have to be more meaningful and not just mindless posting with little engagement. There has to be more stories to tell and tell them creatively. Just to give you an example, Netfilx’s Instagram page is a delight. They are promoting their content but every post has a theme, message, meme, joke or some takeaway. SME and smaller brands can draw from these pages. Another aspect of digital marketing is to test multiple platforms and channels and look for innovative means. Are banners working? Will a WhatsApp burst work? AI and programmatic advertising will give the numbers but the creative aspect has to be cultivated. Marketing is as much an art as it is a science, one has to learn on the job.”
Hareesh Tibrewala talks about how size is not the issue for companies but how they using their digital services. “I see a huge disparity in the usage of digital marketing in the MSME sector. I have seen small 20-member companies do a fabulous job. And I have seen larger 100-crore business having no clue about the potential of digital. So, it does not really seem to be “size” issue…I think it is the vision of the management that determines the digital maturity of the organization.”
Vyom Shah, Founder at Foodism, says that affordability is not the problem here as everything is available on the internet now. “The internet is available to them, and they don't have to worry about whether or not they can afford it. With the advancement in technology and the introduction of AI-powered tools, SMEs and startups can benefit a lot. SMEs and startups generally have a limited marketing budget. By investing in affordable AI tools, SMEs can streamline their marketing efforts, reach new customers, and better understand the impact of their marketing activities.”
Speaking on ChatGPT, Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India, says what you do with the tool is more important than the tool you are using itself. “There are new tools and new solutions coming up constantly. For example, today Twitter is full of links on how to use ChatGPT for marketing, a tool that is barely three months old! I am sure, soon leveraging ChatGPT would be part of curriculum for an upcoming online course. So, there is no end to tools. My advice to a lot of start-ups is to focus on analysis of inputs received from the tool and create a plan for action in the market. Your fortune would change basis what you DO in the market and not the tool that you used to arrive at the action plan.”
Technology to be incorporated into marketing by SMEs
Birma Ram, Founder, BabyG, lists down certain tools that SMEs should make use of to build their business and drive growth for the company. “There are many marketing technology tools to help SMEs to market themselves better. Here are a few examples: Social media management tools such as Hootsuite, Buffer, and Sprout Social can help SMEs manage their social media presence more effectively by scheduling posts, monitoring engagement, and analyzing data. Email marketing software such as Mailchimp, Constant Contact, and Campaign Monitor can help SMEs to create and send targeted email campaigns. Content marketing tools like HubSpot, CoSchedule, and ClearVoice can help SMEs to plan, create, and distribute high-quality content. Search engine optimization (SEO) tools like SEMrush, Ahrefs, and Moz can help SMEs to optimize their website for search engines. Customer relationship management (CRM) systems such as Salesforce, Zoho, and HubSpot can help SMEs to manage their customer relationships more effectively. Marketing automation platforms like Marketo, Pardot, and Act-On can help SMEs to automate their marketing workflows, track customer behavior, and deliver personalized experiences.”
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues adds on to the above list. “I personally follow a Think, Plan & Act philosophy, where technology can improve the quality of output and help save both time and cost at every step. There are many marketing technology tools that can help SMEs market themselves better. Some popular ones include: Landing Page and Form Builders: Tools like Unbounce, Leadpages, and Gravity Forms can help SMEs create effective landing pages and forms that drive conversion and E-commerce: Platforms like Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce can help SMEs effectively sell their products and services online.”
Rajat Ojha gives a clear picture of what SMEs fear and what should they do instead. “The SME sector is fearful of cost but there are multiple ways of exploring and news use cases are coming up every day which can be very cost effective. They have to understand the larger implication, treat it as an investment and not an expense and develop an appetite for it.”
Decentralization paving the way for web3?
Digital leaders opine if data privacy and regulatory concerns are addressed, web 3 can continue to drive innovation and commerce
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 27, 2023 9:17 AM | 4 min read
Meta’s Reality Labs, a product of Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious metaverse technologies, posted a $4.28 billion operating loss for the fourth quarter and a total loss of $13.72 billion for 2022. This has, however, not deterred Zuckerberg from his belief that metaverse will continue to be the company’s future.
Not all seem to be equally sure about the potential of metaverse, with some business leaders wondering if metaverse is a fad or a long-term proposition?
While the opinions are divided, market indicators are quite positive, especially for India that enjoys a significantly large digitally-equipped young population. A study by Deloitte says metaverse’s potential on India’s economy by 2034 is likely to range from $79-$148 billion per year or stand at 1.3 to 2.4% of the overall GDP.
The same report, however, states that “a fully immersive metaverse with smooth real-time rendering of millions of simultaneous users is still far away”.
While a number of brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mondelez, Starbucks, HUL and Tata’s Tanishq have ventured into the space, others like Godrej Consumers Products Ltd hasn't tried metaverse yet due to scalability reasons considering the company’s huge product range and diverse consumer cohorts, a top official of the company said.
Decentralization of the web is another concern for many. Web3 is an unregulated space with no guidelines from the consumer affairs ministry or any other agency.
Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead at WPP India, Head Of Mobile and Emerging Tech at GroupM India, opines: “Web 3.0 continues to advance and become more widely adopted, leading to new applications and use cases such as decentralized finance, digital collectibles, and virtual reality marketplaces. However, the development and success of the web3 and metaverse ecosystem will also depend on overcoming challenges such as scalability, user experience, and regulatory hurdles.”
In his presentation at the Indian Society of Advertisers in Mumbai recently, Ruparel showcased several brand innovations developed by the WPP team in the metaverse space, including deep fakes of celebrity endorsers, which have the potential to change the marketing ecosystem forever.
Web2 versus Web3
Web2 is operated by big tech companies that own and harvest users’ data, and use them for surveillance and advertising.
In contrast, web3 is based on blockchain technology, which works on a decentralization model that broadly refers to the internet owned by its builders, users, and creators. In web3, the stakeholders own their data.
“Blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs are driving innovation and commerce at scale. With increasing concerns over data privacy, the decentralized model is likely to push adoption of Web3 further,” digital leaders of media agencies say.
The challenges
As per recent directives from the government of India, the Information Technology Rules 2021 will apply to the metaverse and deep fake segment. The government has asked social media platforms to remove “all deep fake images” within “24 hours”.
Asked how brands can navigate when rules of the game are still not clear, Ruparel said, “The government and ASCI must bring some guidelines in this regard.” Making meta clones of a celebrity requires several levels of permissions at present and it is a cumbersome process, he noted.
Besides, the past year did bring to the surface a number of issues across web3, from the proliferation of “NFT '' scams to the alleged misuse of customer funds.
There are concerns related to data privacy as well. While web3 allows users to express themselves safely using avatars and even gives them control over their data, there are concerns over data security and privacy of user data, tech experts point out.
Nevertheless, business leaders are optimistic about the future of web3. Over 30% of the organizations in the world will have products and services ready for the metaverse by 2026, says a study by Gartner, a US-based technological research and consulting firm.
Last year, Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, had suggested a four-fold governance stack (data privacy, privacy literacy, equality and inclusion) to help build the metaverse for good.
Can ChatGPT script a new future of marketing?
Chatbots can give teeth to brands' marketing initiatives but often at the cost of human ingenuity, say experts
By Medha Jha | Feb 23, 2023 3:12 PM | 4 min read
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela recently announced that ChatGPT will soon be incorporated into MS Azure’s Open AI Service. The development holds a lot of promise for businesses and brands that could leverage this latest AI tool in a variety of ways. Experts believe that it has the power to revolutionize the world of advertising and marketing.
Ever since its launch, ChatGPT has been dominating conversations everywhere. Within days after its launch, this generative AI app attracted more than a million users.
ChatGPT can be used to craft compelling social media posts, compose alluring email newsletters, make persuasive website content and for various purposes. With its vast vocabulary and ability to understand context, the feature can help advertisers enhance their ad campaigns. Experts have a clear idea how the AI tool can be leveraged by brands.
Pravin D Shiriyannavar, COO, Brand-comm says, "The first place where brands are going to utilise different applications of ChatGPT is in their chat box. Currently, many chat boxes have been developed on the basis of pre-fed queries. This is the first area in which we see a widespread application of AI-enabled chat boxes. Brands are going to use this novelty extensively for content creation and generating social media posts as chat GPT delivers well on yielding the first-cut of a copy. These copies are good for newcomers to read, but if an expert who has been working in the same industry reads them, credibility becomes the moot question as the content is developed based on superficial research done by its search engine".
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, says, “ChatGPT has gotten the advertisers on their toes to know more about it and grow their businesses. This AI tool can provide numerous opportunities for advertisers to gain more traction towards their businesses. A few of them are drafting content, brainstorming ideas, collating research material, delivering after-service, smoothening the onboarding procedure and so on.”
Advertisers can leverage this technology to take advantage of its natural, human language processing capabilities and produce pertinent content to engage the targeted audience. They can also use chatbots to create responses that are usually manually done. As a result, this will improve the response time and build customer loyalty.
The conversations about ChatGPT have spread like a wildfire across the world. ChatGPT has reported over a million users recently. It can be used in any industry and business because of its far-reaching capabilities.
Samir Asher, Co-Founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “ChatGPT can be used in the world of virtual reality, where it can be integrated to generate real-time interactive and immersive scripts for VR experiences that align with the brand's message allowing them to build an emotional connection with the audience."
Meta, Canva and Shopify are already using ChatGPT in their customer service chatbots. Graphic design platform Canva has embedded an AI writing assistant built on GPT-3 named Magic Write into its new Canva Docs service. Magic Write brings the generative text engine to the media-centric document creator, much like the Stable Diffusion-based text-to-image tool that recently debuted.
While ChatGPT has n number of uses and can be a game changer for brands, it may have its own disadvantages. There are a few potential drawbacks to using ChatGPT in advertising and media.
According to Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO of Zoo Media, One of the main drawbacks is that it is entirely based on data it was trained on, so it may perpetuate and even amplify biases present in the data. This is known as the "Garbage in, Garbage out" problem.
Bhansali likes it to the Cave allegory by Plato, where people are trapped in a cave and only see shadows of reality, but not the reality itself.
"In the same way, ChatGPT, like the people in the cave, is only able to produce output based on the data it has seen, and if the data is biased, the output will be as well," he says.
Human ingenuity also gets sacrificed at the altar of promptness when it comes to AI believes Bhansali. "ChatGPT-generated content may lack the creativity and uniqueness that humans bring to the table. This is similar to the Chinese Room argument, proposed by philosopher John Searle, which suggests that a machine can never truly understand language or generate meaningful content because it is simply processing symbols according to a set of rules, rather than understanding the meaning behind them. This means that while ChatGPT may be able to produce a large amount of content quickly, it may not be able to produce truly original or thought-provoking content.”
Privacy concerns can also become a thorn in the brands' side says Kamdar. "ChatGPT is at risk of cybersecurity attacks and has potential privacy concerns. This can further spread content that can manipulate people to reveal personal information for targeted attacks and fraudulent activities.
FanCode teams up with Google Cloud to elevate sports streaming experience in S Asia
With Google Cloud, FanCode successfully launched its biggest property, the India-West Indies bilateral cricket series, in record time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
FanCode has partnered with Google Cloud to advance a new era of sports streaming and redefine the next generation fan experience.
“The media and entertainment industry is undergoing a huge disruption with the rise of direct-to-consumer models. Live sports streaming forms the cornerstone of digital viewing habits today and users have more choices than ever with multiple content formats and platforms to engage with. Beyond content, it's the technology experience that gives us the edge, and we are glad to partner with Google Cloud to build this for our users,” said Yannick Colaco, Co-founder, FanCode.
Through Google Cloud’s global infrastructure, delivery capabilities, industry-focused solutions and partnerships, FanCode successfully launched its biggest property, the India-West Indies bilateral cricket series, in record time. The end-to-end solution setup on Google Cloud—from ideation, to testing and production, to rollout—was successfully completed within weeks, and enabled FanCode to deliver a truly immersive experience to fans. FanCode is also exploring engaging sports enthusiasts across multiple digital touchpoints whilst they’re online on YouTube, Search, and others. Google Cloud partners Skandha Media Services, Ateme and Conviva played a key role in bringing its service live on FanCode’s platform
Using Google Cloud’s cutting-edge delivery capabilities with MediaCDN, which was born out of Google’s own direct-to-consumer properties, will enable FanCode to efficiently and intelligently deliver streaming experiences to users wherever they are. In addition, FanCode is undergoing application modernization with Google Kubernetes Engine to deliver greater efficiencies in the process. Finally, with the ability to build a unified consumer data strategy using Google Cloud’s data and analytics products, FanCode will also be able to test and scale new content formats and business models to strengthen its net promoter score (NPS) and maximize shareholder value.
“India’s streaming video market is in a steep growth phase and is expected to more than double in size by 2027. I believe we have only scratched the surface when it comes to exploring investments in fast-emerging areas like immersive content, interactive experiences, and the convergence of media with other areas like commerce and gaming. We are excited to work with FanCode to take the viewing experience for sports fans to the next level,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.
Android phones in India may be launched without pre-installed Google apps
Users are now likely to be able to choose their apps from Playstore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
Days after the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order against Google India for allegedly misusing its dominant position and unfair trade practices, the search giant has now revised its controversial policy of ensuring android phones come into the market with pre-installed apps developed by Google itself.
Henceforth, Android smartphones in India may not come with the mandatory Google apps like Chrome, G Pay, Gmail and Maps. Instead, users will now be able to choose their apps from Playstore, the only app that will be pre-installed with Android.
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices.
These changes are in compliance with the recent CCI order and affect how Android and Play will operate in the country going forward. Google India has confirmed the development.
“We take our commitment to comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously. The Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s recent directives for Android and Play require us to make significant changes for India, and today we’ve informed the CCI of how we will be complying with their directives,” the tech major said in a statement.
Google has further said that user choice billing will be available to all apps and games starting next month. Through user choice billing, developers can offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content.
In a recent blog post, Google said: “Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine via a choice screen that will soon start to appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India.
We’re updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants."
Google is yet to give a timeline for these changes.
The CCI had imposed Rs 1,350-crore penalty on Google in October 2022 for allegedly exploiting its dominant position in Android. It had also told the tech company to remove restrictions on device makers, including those related to the pre-installation of apps and ensuring exclusivity of its search.
The unbundling of the GMS suite of 11 Google apps is one of the directives issued by the regulator. These apps can now be licensed on an “a la carte” basis by phone makers under the new agreement.
The company, however, asserted that Android has always supported the installation of apps from a variety of sources, including via sideloading, which involves app downloads directly from a developer’s website.
Google has reportedly been forced to develop an India-centric Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (iMADA) that is shared with the company’s handset partners in India. The terms of this agreement highlight the changes Google has been ordered to make in India by the CCI.
Penalty row
Although Google India has made changes in the policy, it is yet to pay the penalty imposed by the CCI. The tech giant approached the apex court after NCLAT refused to vacate the CCI order.
On January 20, the SC asked NCLAT to decide on Google's challenge by March 31.
In an earlier statement, Google had said: “We continue to respectfully appeal certain aspects of the CCI’s decisions and will champion our core principles of openness, expanding user choice, providing transparency and maintaining safety and security that have served the interests of the larger ecosystem.”
Interestingly, Google is also setting up an ‘Indian Placement Agreement’, which pays companies to pre-install any of the 11 core Google apps and place them on the home screen by default. The pay outs are not mentioned, though.
