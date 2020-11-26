Swati Mohan, Director, Marketing at Netflix, steps down

She was associated with the streaming giant for over two years

Swati Mohan

Swati Mohan, Director, Marketing at Netflix has stepped down.

During her 2.5 years stint with Netflix, Mohan spearheaded the platform's marketing efforts in India and built a strong team from scratch. She played a key role in growing the popularity of the streaming platform through innovative marketing campaigns.
Before joining Netflix, Mohan's last role was that of Country Head of National Geographic and Fox Networks Group, India since April 2015. Between January 2012 and March 2015 she was spearheading the programming and content portfolio for the bouquet of channels as the Vice President of Content and Programming at Fox International Channels, India. She has over 16 years of experience in the industry, with a wide spectrum of work across companies including Group M, O&M, FBC Media and Endemol.

