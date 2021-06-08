Spotify signs exclusive deal with Ranveer Allahbadia, other local creators

Allahbadia is the first independent creator from the country to be associated with Spotify through its exclusive podcasts

Spotify has signed a deal with Ranveer Allahbadia for his popular podcast, The Ranveer Show. Starting today, the show will be available exclusively on the audio streaming platform, making Ranveer, also known as Beerbiceps, the first independent creator from the country to be associated with Spotify through its Exclusive podcasts.

Launched in 2019, the talk show is immensely popular among listeners in the age group of 18-27 years, and covers a range of topics, including career guidance, fitness tips, lifestyle choices, the mystery around parallel universes, and more. Over two years, Ranveer has interviewed some of the most influential global and Indian personalities, including Andre Agassi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Saif Ali Khan, Sudha Murthy, AR Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Gaur Gopal Das, Priyanka Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Jay Shetty amongst others.

According to Amarjit Batra, Managing Director - India, Spotify, “We are always on the lookout for local content and creators that strike a chord with our listeners, and The Ranveer Show is one such podcast that’s proved its relevance time and over again. It’s consistently featured in the Top Podcast charts on Spotify, and we think it has the potential to find new listeners deeper in the Indian market, as well as among listeners in other Spotify markets. We are in India for the long term and will continue to seek and invest in content that resonates with our listeners.”

“I am super excited to join hands with Spotify on this association. I feel like they are just the right partners to work with to take the podcast to the next level. Hopefully, this move will be a stepping stone for thousands of budding podcasters in the country too. Whether it is a bigwig like Joe Rogan or a regional or niche creator, Spotify has pioneered the space of podcasting and covered both ends of the spectrum. For me personally, being able to connect with millions of people on a platform like this will be an exciting experience. I think many people will agree when I say that the future of audio in India is finally here”, said Ranveer Allahbadia.

Spotify has also signed four more exclusive deals for podcasts, created and hosted by some of India’s most promising voices in the audio industry. These include:

Hindi podcast God is not fair? by social entrepreneur Vivek Sharma, who ventures through the struggles and triggers of mental health issues, and stories of individuals who beat the odds to transform the lives around them.

Critically acclaimed storytelling podcast Indian Noir, which includes their flagship horror show ‘Fear FM’ that chronicles the adventures of two psychics in their battle against demonic spirits, and fiction thriller ‘His Night Begins’.

Yours Positively by Tamil creator, Poonghuzali Sundaram, who presents a refreshing take on mindfulness, motivation, and self-development.

And finally, Spotify has 100 hours of catalogue content from Sameer Goswami, whose podcasts narrate classic novels and stories by famous Indian authors.

Over the last year or so, life has changed for everyone as they spend more and more time at home, and look for ways to entertain themselves, learn new things, and take a break from screen time. For this reason, audio streaming has grown, both from a creation and consumption perspective. With more than 2.6 million podcast titles on Spotify, listeners have a variety of languages, genres, and formats to choose from.

