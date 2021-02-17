Sportskeeda partners with cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for ‘SK Tales’

The non-fiction web series on Sportskeeda Cricket would feature unheard stories, behind-the-scenes trivia, along with game reviews and analysis in a short, daily, snackable format

Kickstarting the 2021 innings, one of India’s sports websites Sportskeeda has launched its new digital show featuring former Indian cricketer and celebrated commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar. The non-fiction web series would feature unheard stories, behind-the-scenes trivia, along with game reviews and analysis in a short, daily, snackable format. Audiences can catch new episodes of ‘SK Tales’ every day, exclusively on Sportskeeda Cricket’s Facebook, YouTube pages and on the website.



‘SK Tales’ will be among the first shows to release on Sportskeeda Cricket, which will engage their ardent cricket fans with daily, easy to consume, bite-sized videos that provide an inside look into the stories and people behind the hugely popular sport.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Sanjay Manjrekar to launch ‘SK Tales’, Sportskeeda’s premium digital product. I’m confident that Mr. Manjrekar would elevate this daily show with his trademark energy and cricket expertise and that the audience will thoroughly enjoy this series,” said Ajay Pratap Singh, COO, Sportskeeda. “Sportskeeda has always been a one-stop platform for premier sports content. With the upcoming slate of Sportskeeda Originals, SK Tales will be a start in our journey to consolidate our presence in the online video space and rise as a front-runner in curating quality video content across sports verticals.”

Commenting on the association, Sanjay Manjrekar remarked “So much cricket ‘bhandaar’ inside me. Having played the game for 20 years and commentated on it for even more years! Time to share it with cricket fans. Analysis, stories, view all in regular supply only on SportsKeeda. Yaha par koi boring stuff nahi milega aapko I promise you that. Aur sidhe dil se aayega. No sugar coating.”



