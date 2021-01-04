Sourav Ganguly’s angioplasty makes Twitter revisit his Fortune Oil ad

Some users pointed out that trolling the brand and dragging an ailing Ganguly into the fray is in poor taste

BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been in the news, following his angioplasty.

While the nation waits with bated breath for the quick recovery of the BCCI chief, some eagle-eyed netizens noted that Ganguly had been the brand ambassador for Adani Group’s Fortune Rice Bran Cooking Oil.

One of the brand’s key propositions, ironically, is heart health. “A heart healthy oil that gives you the power of immunity,” read its tagline. Since then, the internet has been having a field day with some trolling the brand for its seemingly hollow promise. Some even pointed out that trolling the brand and dragging an ailing Ganguly into the matter is in poor taste. Some Twitter users also added a political colour to the controversy, connecting the brand's name to the on-going farmers' protest. Here are some of the reactions to the news.

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack even using adani fortune oil.

??? pic.twitter.com/CWvUwZ9OaH — Prashanth KB (@PrashanthKB8) January 3, 2021

So Fortune Rice Bran oil doesn’t work pic.twitter.com/7NiBK7AK2R — Cloudy Fakeeri (@fixyadope) January 3, 2021

Sourav Ganguly, down with mild cardiac arrest was the brand ambassador for Fortune Rice Bran Oil. It is an Adani Wilmar Product. He was advertising it.



Normally those who advertise a product hardly ever use that product but then who knows what Mrs. Ganguly was using? — Fluffy ? Panther (@Pantherpid166) January 3, 2021

It’s Adani’s (sellers) fortune... not ours...

It will be a misfortune for the buyers.. https://t.co/GwNbYR8akn — Truth & Humility, z way of Life (@MrRightCenter) January 3, 2021

Will be interesting to see how #Fortune oil brand will now use their ambassador Sourav Ganguly given that their original brand proposition has fallen flat in the wake of Ganguly's heart ailment. Ideally, they should drop him. — Bourbon Naxal (@ParryRamMe) January 3, 2021

Sourav Ganguly suffered a heart attack yesterday.

He promotes the Fortune brand owned by Adani.



Any correlation between the two is a figment of a dirty antinational mind!! pic.twitter.com/hj7ZeaISaP — ProG (@ProG44507961) January 3, 2021

Remembering the ad, “40 ke ho gye to kya jeena chhod doge”, I wonder the condition of the brand manager of Fortune Rice Bran Oil. Get well soon dada! @SGanguly99 #Dada #Ganguly

Link of Ad:https://t.co/KC0Gxt3AoZ — abhinav pathak ⏳? (@abhinavdiaries) January 2, 2021

Not in good taste. Can happen to anyone. There’s no need to post any crap just to stat relevant. — Md Zafar Iqbal (@zafar08) January 2, 2021

The 48-year-old cricketing great was hospitalised on Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort, vomiting and dizziness.