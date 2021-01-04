Sourav Ganguly’s angioplasty makes Twitter revisit his Fortune Oil ad

Some users pointed out that trolling the brand and dragging an ailing Ganguly into the fray is in poor taste

Updated: Jan 4, 2021 2:24 PM
fortune oil ad

BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been in the news, following his angioplasty. 

While the nation waits with bated breath for the quick recovery of the BCCI chief, some eagle-eyed netizens noted that Ganguly had been the brand ambassador for Adani Group’s Fortune Rice Bran Cooking Oil.

One of the brand’s key propositions, ironically, is heart health. “A heart healthy oil that gives you the power of immunity,” read its tagline. Since then, the internet has been having a field day with some trolling the brand for its seemingly hollow promise. Some even pointed out that trolling the brand and dragging an ailing Ganguly into the matter is in poor taste. Some Twitter users also added a political colour to the controversy, connecting the brand's name to the on-going farmers' protest. Here are some of the reactions to the news.

The 48-year-old cricketing great was hospitalised on Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort, vomiting and dizziness.

