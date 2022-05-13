Sociowash wins digital mandate for Viacom18’s music and english entertainment brands

Digital and Youth Marketing agency Sociowash has taken over digital marketing responsibilities for Viacom18’s music brands MTV Beats, VH1 and KaanPhod, and english entertainment brands Colors Infinity and Comedy Central. It has also got the digital duties for multiformat content destination Fully Faltoo YouTube channel, with NFT (Non-fungible Token) marketplace fullyfaltoonft.com.

The Mumbai branch of the agency will be responsible for all activities relating to the digital media promotions for these brands.

Utsav Chaudhuri, Marketing Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18 said, “With a unique mix of multi-genre and multi-platform content, our brands MTV Beats, Vh1, KaanPhod, Colors Infinity, Comedy Central are synonymous with pop-culture, and our new brand Fully Faltoo along with its NFT ecosystem will leverage the emerging pop-trends. With Sociowash, we aim to further strengthen our digital strategy for our content to reach and engage with the youth.”

The aim for Sociowash will be to synergize with these youth-centric brands and create active digital media content across all social platforms. Collectively, the brands under this mandate offer content across genres including comedy, music, snackable shows as well as Fully Faltoo NFT marketplace.

“We at Sociowash have always believed in adding value to brands and maximising the digital footprint. After having done the same for the Viacom 18 network we are extremely delighted to have their YME cluster (select brands) on board with us. Creating strategies that will resonate with the target audience, while using marketing for the good is what will positively help us and Viacom 18 reach greater heights,” said Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder, Sociowash.

Sociowash will be responsible for reinforcing each brand’s digital presence by conceptualizing relevant content that users can engage with daily. In addition to that, the agency will also work towards creating content that not only reiterates the quirky vibe of the brands but also emphasizes on creating dynamic and thought-provoking content for its viewers. This partnership will serve to further enhance the digital presence of Viacom18’s Music and English Entertainment brands, multi format content destination Fully Faltoo YouTube channel and fullfaltoonft.com.

