Social media platforms should moderate content responsibly: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar, Hon’ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting in his recent interview with Amish Devgan, Managing Editor, News18 Hindi, has reiterated that there is need to monitor OTT platforms and that social media platforms should moderate content responsibly.

Javadekar also spoke about the recent TRP controversy. The minister said that government has set up a committee to address the concerns. The committee will submit its report in a months’ time.

“Government is committed to remove any scope of manipulating ratings once the committee sends its recommendations”, said Javadekar.

The minister also spoke about the need to monitor online content.

“We receive a lot of complaints as far as some OTT content is concerned. We feel that a certain kind of content on OTT needs monitoring”, the minister added.

During the interview, Javadekar also spoke about need for responsible content on social media platforms. He said that though there was no intention by the government to censor content on social platforms, however he urged the platforms to moderate content responsibly.