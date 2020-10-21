Škoda Auto India partners with PHD Media India to launch its WhatsApp bot for customers

With the lockdown and social distancing norms keeping customers at home, ŠKODA Auto India and PHD Media India have come together to launch an all-new WhatsApp bot for the automobile manufacturer’s customer engagement.

Meant for both current owners of ŠKODA vehicles and for prospective buyers, the WhatsApp Chat service with its advanced features, provides easy and convenient access for customers in need of information. The service also ensures that consumers can avail of automated customer-care on a 24/7 basis. This tool is not only expected to boost overall customer engagement and improve communication, but it will also strengthen marketing via automation. To access the chat bot, all the customer needs to do is visit https://bit.ly/33WMl58 or save +91 40 7192 0909 to their device and start chatting!

Speaking about the launch, Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India said, “In times like these, it’s important to turn to innovative, new solutions every day. With the WhatsApp Bot, we want to reassure our customers that we are always available and easily accessible for any query they may have. In light of the lockdown, it has become essential to provide customers with alternative avenues of communication and our on-demand customer support offering is going to do just that. The added personal touch of chat is also slated to further raise customer engagement. We look forward to doing whatever we can to continue ensuring our existing and prospective customers are completely satisfied.”

Monaz Todywalla, CEO PHD Media India, spoke about the collaboration saying, “We are delighted at this opportunity to work with SKODA and integrate smooth automation into the customer experience. With the WhatsApp Bot, we are essentially automating marketing with Aided Product Discovery, all the while making the communication process seamless for the customer. The new service also promises to engage consumers significantly more because of the graphical output and easy notifications for opt-in users. ŠKODA is all set to reach a whole new realm of customers, and we are excited to be a part of the journey.”